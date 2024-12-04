DMR News

Coinbase Integrates Apple Pay into Onramp App Services

ByDayne Lee

Dec 4, 2024

Coinbase, a leading U.S.-based cryptocurrency exchange, has integrated Apple Pay into its Onramp app services, effective from December 2. This integration allows users to log in and perform transactions via Apple Pay, simplifying the process of buying and selling cryptocurrency within the apps using Coinbase Onramp services.

Simplifying Crypto Transactions

This integration does not require any modifications by app developers, as confirmed by Coinbase in a recent blog post. By incorporating Apple Pay, Coinbase enhances the usability of its services, facilitating a smoother transaction experience for users familiar with Apple’s payment system.

Apple Pay’s introduction to Coinbase’s Onramp service adds to its growing presence in the crypto space, joining other platforms like Binance and MetaMask that already support the payment service. The crypto community has reacted positively, suggesting that this could lead to wider adoption of cryptocurrency due to the convenience and security Apple Pay offers.

Simultaneously, Coinbase has decided to retract its expansion plans into Turkey, despite the country’s significant market size in terms of cryptocurrency transactions. Although specific reasons for the withdrawal were not disclosed, a company spokesperson indicated that Coinbase continually evaluates its strategic positions across global markets.

  • Zero-Fee USD Coin Transactions: Coinbase users can now perform USD Coin transactions without any fees through Apple Pay, promoting easier access to crypto.
  • Broad Currency and Blockchain Support: The service is compatible with over 60 fiat currencies and provides access to more than 100 cryptocurrencies and 20 blockchains.
FeatureDetails
Integration DateDecember 2
Transaction SupportEnabled for Apple Pay
Fee StructureNo fees for USD Coin transactions
Supported CryptocurrenciesOver 100
Supported BlockchainsMore than 20
Supported Fiat CurrenciesOver 60

The integration of Apple Pay with Coinbase’s Onramp services marks a significant development in making cryptocurrency more accessible to the general public. By leveraging familiar payment interfaces like Apple Pay, Coinbase is not only simplifying crypto transactions but also potentially increasing the overall adoption rate of cryptocurrencies. This strategic move could serve as a model for other platforms looking to bridge the gap between traditional finance and the emerging world of digital currencies.

Dayne Lee

With a foundation in financial day trading, I transitioned to my current role as an editor, where I prioritize accuracy and reader engagement in our content. I excel in collaborating with writers to ensure top-quality news coverage. This shift from finance to journalism has been both challenging and rewarding, driving my commitment to editorial excellence.

