Lead Ninja: Gene Slade Announces Final Grandhalla Mansion Sales Training Events

Gene Slade, renowned sales trainer and CEO of Lead Ninja System and Lead Ninja AI, has announced his final two exclusive sales training events at the prestigious Grandhalla Mansion near Orlando International Airport. These December events mark the end of his private mansion high-impact sales training experiences before he moves on to larger venues in 2025.

The first event, scheduled for December 1-5, 2024, targets sales professionals in skilled trade industries. The second and final mansion event, running December 6-9, is specifically designed for high-ticket salespeople and comfort advisors. Both events represent the last opportunity for sales professionals to experience Slade’s transformative training in the unique and immersive mansion setting that has become legendary in sales training circles.

“These final mansion events represent the culmination of years of transformative sales training experiences,” said Gene Slade. “While our training programs will continue to evolve and grow, these will be the last opportunities to experience our signature mansion-based intensive training format that has helped create so many success stories.”

The events will feature Slade’s renowned EGSPA method and comprehensive sales frameworks that have helped countless professionals achieve breakthrough results. Participants can choose between premium King Suite accommodations ($7,500 for the first person, $2,500 for an additional guest) or bunk options ($6,497 per person), with all meals and training materials included.

The impact of Slade’s mansion events is well-documented, with numerous success stories like Erik Prough, who transformed from earning $500 weekly to achieving $2.7 million in sales for 2023 after attending a previous Grandhalla event. Prough is now on track for $5 million in sales for 2024.

As the founder of Lead Ninja System and Lead Ninja AI, Slade’s influence extends beyond these mansion events through his virtual training programs and social media presence, where he maintains a following of over 34,000 on Instagram. While these will be the final mansion events, Slade promises bigger events with larger capacities next year.

For those interested in being part of these historic final mansion events, registration is now open. For more information or to reserve a spot, contact Gene Slade directly at (239) 848-6533 or visit https://leadninjasystem.com/.

About Gene Slade

Gene Slade, CEO of Lead Ninja System and Lead Ninja AI, is a pioneering force in the realm of sales training, conversational AI, and business development in the HVAC, plumbing, and electrical industry. With a steadfast commitment to empowering professionals in the trades, Gene offers transformative coaching experiences that revolutionize the way business owners approach sales and growth through personalized guidance, community support, and access to exclusive resources. For more information, call or text Gene himself at (239) 848-6533 or visit https://leadninjasystem.com/ and http://leadninjaai.com