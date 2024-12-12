Spotify Shuts Down Car Thing and Announces Refund Deadline

Spotify has officially disabled its Car Thing devices, marking the end of the in-car streaming accessory’s short-lived journey. The company confirmed the shutdown to TechCrunch after users noticed their devices were no longer functional, displaying a message that reads:

“Car Thing is discontinued and no longer operational. Thank you for being on this journey with us, safe travels. For more information, visit carthing.com. Contact customer service by no later than January 14, 2025, to discuss your refund options.”

Launched in February 2022, Car Thing was designed to enhance music control for cars without modern infotainment systems. However, Spotify discontinued the $90 device less than a year later, citing low demand and supply chain challenges. The company had previously announced the shutdown date as December 9, 2024, and has now followed through.

The decision has been met with criticism from users, particularly over the relatively high price of the device. Spotify is offering refunds to customers who contact support with proof of purchase by the January 14 deadline.

For most, the Car Thing will likely end up as e-waste. Spotify has recommended resetting the device to factory settings and disposing of it responsibly following local electronic waste guidelines.

Meanwhile, a community of tech enthusiasts is exploring creative ways to repurpose the hardware. Some have turned it into desktop controllers through custom software projects, though the device’s limited processing power restricts its functionality.

The shutdown leaves a mixed legacy for Car Thing, with some mourning its untimely end while others see potential for innovation.

Featured image courtesy of Spotify

