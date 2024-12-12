DMR News

TikTok Appeals for Time as US Ban Looms Next Month

Yasmeeta Oon

Dec 12, 2024

TikTok and its parent company ByteDance have filed an emergency motion requesting a federal appeals court to temporarily block a law that mandates the app’s sale or a nationwide ban. The companies argue that the delay is critical to provide the Supreme Court with time to review the case. The law is scheduled to take effect on January 19, 2025.

The filing warns of significant consequences if the law proceeds without intervention. According to the motion, the ban would effectively “shut down TikTok—one of the nation’s most popular speech platforms—for its more than 170 million domestic monthly users” just one day before the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump. The motion underscores TikTok’s role as a vital platform for expression and commerce, claiming the law’s enforcement would unjustly harm its users.

This legal maneuver comes days after a federal appeals court unanimously upheld the sell-or-ban law, citing national security concerns specific to TikTok’s operations under Chinese ownership. TikTok has pushed back, calling the law unconstitutional and expressing confidence that the Supreme Court will ultimately protect Americans’ rights to free speech.

Adding a political dimension, President-elect Trump has pledged to “save” TikTok, which could influence how the issue is addressed by the incoming administration. TikTok’s request for a temporary hold would provide time for the new leadership to reevaluate the law.

The appeals court is expected to issue a decision by December 16. If the motion fails, TikTok still has a chance to contest the law through a Supreme Court challenge, keeping the legal battle far from over.

