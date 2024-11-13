TikTok Awaits Trump’s Next Move on Potential U.S. Ban

Donald Trump is reportedly expected to challenge a potential U.S. ban on TikTok as a critical January deadline approaches. The ban would compel TikTok’s Chinese parent company, ByteDance, to divest its interest in the app or face a complete shutdown by January 19. Despite no public signal from Trump since winning the election, he previously vowed to “save TikTok” if elected president.

Kellyanne Conway, a long-standing ally of Trump, expressed confidence that the president-elect will intervene on TikTok’s behalf. Conway highlighted alternative measures to hold China accountable without alienating TikTok’s 180 million U.S.-based users.

“There are many ways to hold China to account outside alienating 180 million U.S. users each month.” – Kellyanne Conway

A federal appeals court is anticipated to issue a ruling on TikTok’s legal challenge by December 6. However, further legal proceedings could potentially advance to the Supreme Court. TikTok is vigorously contesting a federal law mandating ByteDance to divest its stake by January 19, arguing that the law infringes upon the U.S. Constitution.

The bipartisan bill, signed by President Biden, imposes the divestment requirement while allowing the president to extend the deadline by 90 days if substantial progress towards a sale is demonstrated. Trump’s early recognition of Democrats as the “party of bans,” including TikTok, adds another layer of political complexity to the unfolding scenario.

Conway reiterated Trump’s appreciation for TikTok’s widespread influence and reach. Legal experts suggest Trump might influence Congress to repeal the contentious law or direct his attorney general appointee not to enforce it. According to Alan Rozenshtein, a former national security adviser at the Justice Department, these actions could significantly impact the app’s future operations in the U.S.

The ongoing legal battle and potential appeals could extend well into Trump’s upcoming term, leaving TikTok’s fate uncertain. As the January deadline approaches, all eyes remain on Trump’s next move and its implications for TikTok and its millions of American users.

Featured Image courtesy of STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images