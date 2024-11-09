DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Asia-Pacific Latest Technology

TSMC and GlobalFoundries Set to Receive Final Chips Act Awards, Sources Say

ByYasmeeta Oon

Nov 9, 2024

TSMC and GlobalFoundries Set to Receive Final Chips Act Awards, Sources Say

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) and GlobalFoundries, along with another unnamed chipmaker, are reportedly set to receive their final awards under the U.S. Chips and Science Act. The Commerce Department recently informed Congress that three companies are close to securing final agreements, two individuals briefed on the negotiations confirmed. As stipulated by the Act, the Commerce Secretary must provide Congress with a 15-day notification before finalizing any award exceeding $10 million.

This notification marks a step forward in the rollout of Chips Act funding, addressing previous concerns over delays. The act, passed with bipartisan support in 2022, allocates $37 billion in funding to incentivize chipmakers to establish or expand production facilities within the U.S. Of the 21 companies involved, only one award has been finalized to date—$123 million granted to Polar Semiconductor for upgrades to its Bloomington, Minnesota facility.

While the exact timing and amount of the upcoming awards remain unclear, sources expect these final awards to approximate the sums initially proposed. TSMC’s U.S. division received a preliminary award of $6.6 billion in April to support advanced semiconductor production in Phoenix, Arizona. Earlier this year, GlobalFoundries was preliminarily awarded $1.5 billion to construct a new facility in Malta, New York, and expand operations in Burlington, Vermont.

The Biden administration’s notification to Congress about these final awards indicates progress, though there is apprehension among some recipients regarding potential political shifts. Former President Donald Trump recently criticized the Chips Act on Joe Rogan’s podcast, arguing that high tariffs could have achieved similar goals without direct subsidies. In a separate statement, Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson hinted at possible repeal discussions but later clarified that the party had not formalized an agenda.

In addition to political uncertainties, the rollout has faced scrutiny from community groups concerned about transparency in the award process, particularly regarding labor, environmental, and chemical standards, which led the administration to delay further announcements until after the election. Sources familiar with the matter also indicated that negotiations over labor and childcare provisions have extended the timeline for finalizing agreements.

Amid these delays, companies continue to urge the Department of Commerce to expedite the process. Intel, which has been awaiting $8.5 billion in grants, stated that it remains committed to contributing to a competitive U.S. semiconductor ecosystem and encouraged the government to streamline the award process to meet shared industry goals.

Featured image courtesy of Yahoo Finance

Follow us for more updates on U.S. chip industry news.

Yasmeeta Oon

Just a girl trying to break into the world of journalism, constantly on the hunt for the next big story to share.

Related News

Republican Electoral Victory Sparks Optimism in Crypto Sector
Nov 8, 2024 Dayne Lee
Qualcomm’s Strong Forecast Driven by Chinese Smartphone Demand
Nov 8, 2024 Yasmeeta Oon
Amazon May Fund Anthropic Again, If It Switches to Its Chips
Nov 8, 2024 Hilary Ong

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2024 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801