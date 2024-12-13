DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Latest Technology

Vipps Becomes First Third-Party Tap-to-Pay App on iPhone

ByHilary Ong

Dec 13, 2024

Vipps Becomes First Third-Party Tap-to-Pay App on iPhone

Apple’s grip on iPhone’s tap-to-pay functionality is loosening. Vipps, a Norwegian mobile payment app, has become the first third-party service to utilize tap-to-pay on iOS, marking a significant milestone in Apple’s more open ecosystem.

Starting on Tuesday, Vipps users in Norway can make tap-to-pay transactions, pay online, and even designate Vipps as their default payment method, according to a report from MacRumors.

This development stems from Apple’s commitments to European Union (EU) regulators. After scrutiny over its exclusive control of the tap-to-pay NFC functionality, Apple agreed to open the feature to third-party developers. The change arrives with iOS 18.1, breaking a ten-year monopoly that confined tap-to-pay capabilities to Apple Pay.

Earlier this year, EU regulators declared Apple Pay’s dominance anti-competitive, prompting Apple to unlock the NFC chip for external developers. This decision is part of broader regulatory pressures, which also include support for the messaging standard RCS and enhanced app deletion flexibility.

The NFC chip’s opening presents intriguing possibilities for iPhone users. On one hand, it could enable more convenient tools, such as diverse payment and ID storage options. On the other, it risks introducing a fragmented ecosystem of competing platforms.

Vipps, operated by a small Scandinavian financial group, represents the first wave of change. While the rollout is initially limited to Norway, it signals a larger shift toward a more diverse and competitive payment ecosystem on iPhones—a shift shaped largely by regulatory oversight from the EU.

Featured Image courtesy of Vipps

Follow us for more tech news updates.

Hilary Ong

Hello, from one tech geek to another. Not your beloved TechCrunch writer, but a writer with an avid interest in the fast-paced tech scenes and all the latest tech mojo. I bring with me a unique take towards tech with a honed applied psychology perspective to make tech news digestible. In other words, I deliver tech news that is easy to read.

Related News

Senators Urge Stronger Cybersecurity Measures After Chinese Telecom Hack
Dec 13, 2024 Yasmeeta Oon
SEC Advances NYSE Arca’s Filing for Bitwise Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF
Dec 13, 2024 Dayne Lee
US Supreme Court Rejects Nvidia’s Appeal in Securities Fraud Case
Dec 13, 2024 Yasmeeta Oon

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2024 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801