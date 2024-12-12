DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Latest Technology

ChatGPT and Sora Experience Widespread Outage

ByYasmeeta Oon

Dec 12, 2024

ChatGPT and Sora Experience Widespread Outage

OpenAI’s flagship tools, ChatGPT, Sora, and its developer-facing API, encountered a significant outage on Wednesday, disrupting services for users worldwide. The company began investigating the issue at approximately 3:17 PM PT and provided updates on its status page throughout the evening.

By 4:55 PM PT, OpenAI announced it had identified a pathway to recovery and was actively working on a fix. While traffic to ChatGPT and its API partially resumed by 5:50 PM PT, Sora remained inaccessible. A message on ChatGPT’s homepage during the downtime confirmed the service was unavailable but reassured users that a resolution was in progress.

The outage coincided with the launch of OpenAI’s integration with Apple in iOS 18.2, a feature that likely generated a surge in server traffic. Social media reports suggested that some users experienced difficulties accessing ChatGPT within Apple Intelligence due to the downtime.

Image credit: Screenshot from ChatGPT

Sora, a newly launched video-generation tool, also faced challenges earlier this week. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman noted the company underestimated demand, leading to server capacity issues and preventing many early adopters from generating videos on launch day.

Interestingly, OpenAI’s outage followed another global service disruption affecting Meta’s platforms on the same day. While no direct connection has been established between the two incidents, the timing raised speculation among users online.

This disruption occurred during OpenAI’s “12 Days of Shipmas” event, where the company has been unveiling new tools and updates daily as part of its holiday season initiative. So far, the campaign has featured announcements such as the full release of its o1 reasoning model, updates to Canvas, a reinforcement fine-tuning research program, and the debut of Sora.

When contacted for comment, OpenAI referred TechCrunch to an update shared on its X account, maintaining transparency about the issue.

Featured image courtesy of Time

Follow us for more tech news updates.

Yasmeeta Oon

Just a girl trying to break into the world of journalism, constantly on the hunt for the next big story to share.

Related News

California Bill Proposes Mental Health Warning Labels for Social Media
Dec 12, 2024 Hilary Ong
Musicians Demand Labels Stop Legal Action Against Internet Archive
Dec 12, 2024 Hilary Ong
Spotify Shuts Down Car Thing and Announces Refund Deadline
Dec 12, 2024 Yasmeeta Oon

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2024 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801