SoundCloud Launches Affordable Plan for Artists

SoundCloud has introduced a budget-friendly subscription tier for artists, aiming to lower the barrier for musicians to access professional tools and global distribution.

The new plan, named Artist, is priced at $39 annually and provides a cost-effective alternative to the platform’s enhanced offerings. Alongside this launch, SoundCloud is renaming its Next Pro plan to Artist Pro and pricing it at $99 per year for those seeking additional features.

The Artist plan includes tools for track distribution, monetization, and AI mastering with some limitations. Subscribers can upload up to three hours of tracks, a cap shared with SoundCloud’s free tier. The plan enables artists to amplify new releases to reach over 100 listeners and distribute their music to platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube, and TikTok. Monetization features allow artists to retain 100% of royalties from SoundCloud streams and revenue from other platforms, though these benefits are restricted to two tracks per month.

Additional perks include the ability to replace up to three tracks monthly without losing engagement metrics like plays, likes, or comments, and one monthly credit for AI-powered track mastering. The plan has been globally launched after successful trials in Australia, Canada, and New Zealand.

For artists seeking fewer restrictions, the Artist Pro plan offers unlimited uploads, distribution, and monetization, along with advanced community management tools and three AI mastering credits monthly.

SoundCloud CEO Eliah Seton emphasized the company’s commitment to empowering emerging musicians. “Great music can come from anywhere, and it shouldn’t be held back by cost or complexity. That’s why we created the Artist plan — to provide emerging musicians with pro-level tools and distribution at an affordable price,” Seton said.

The platform’s recent initiatives include launching a merchandise store earlier this year, allowing artists to design and sell custom products, further expanding SoundCloud’s value proposition for creators.

SoundCloud’s approach to offering a tiered subscription plan aligns well with its reputation as a creator-first platform. By providing affordable access to essential tools, the company not only supports emerging artists but also challenges competitors in the music distribution space. However, the limitations on features in the basic plan may prompt some users to weigh its value against other low-cost platforms.

