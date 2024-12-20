Senators Push Biden for 90-Day Extension on TikTok Sale Deadline

Democratic Senator Ed Markey and Republican Senator Rand Paul have called on President Joe Biden to extend by 90 days the January 19 deadline for China-based ByteDance to sell TikTok’s U.S. assets or face a ban. The request comes as the Supreme Court prepares to hear arguments on January 10 regarding ByteDance’s legal challenge to halt the looming sale or ban.

In a joint letter to Biden, the senators expressed concerns about the potential impact of the law on free expression. “Given the law’s uncertain future and its consequences for free expression, we urge you to trigger the 90-day extension before January 19,” they wrote.

The law, passed by Congress in April and signed by Biden, mandates ByteDance to divest TikTok’s U.S. operations due to national security concerns. The Justice Department has argued that TikTok’s ownership by a Chinese company poses a significant threat, citing its access to sensitive user data and its potential to manipulate content. TikTok, with a user base of 170 million Americans, has maintained that it poses no immediate threat to U.S. security.

The Supreme Court’s involvement follows a lower court decision upholding the law. TikTok and ByteDance argue that the measure violates the First Amendment’s free speech protections. The White House and TikTok have not commented on the ongoing developments.

Meanwhile, opinions among lawmakers remain divided. Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell has urged the Supreme Court to reject any delays, likening TikTok to a “hardened criminal.” Others, including Republican Senator Josh Hawley and Democrat Richard Blumenthal, insist that ByteDance must comply with the law.

Adding to the complexity, Republican President-elect Donald Trump has softened his stance on TikTok. Having attempted to ban the app during his first term, Trump has since expressed support for TikTok, stating he has “a warm spot in my heart for TikTok” and promising to “take a look” at the situation. Trump’s inauguration on January 20 follows the current law’s deadline, potentially positioning his administration to influence TikTok’s fate.

The unfolding legal and political debates underscore the high stakes for ByteDance, TikTok, and their users as the January 19 deadline approaches.

Featured image courtesy of The Star

Follow us for more tech news updates.

Source: https://digitalmarketreports.com/news/31268/senators-push-biden-for-90-day-extension-on-tiktok-sale-deadline/