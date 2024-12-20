Look Around Now Available on Apple Maps Web Beta

Apple’s Look Around feature, its answer to Google Street View, is now accessible via Apple Maps on the web. This functionality allows users to explore cities with interactive, 360-degree imagery.

Look Around is available in select cities across the United States, Japan, and parts of the European Union. Users can activate it by clicking the binocular icon at the map’s bottom left corner, enabling virtual navigation through streets with smooth, panoramic visuals.

The web version of Apple Maps, launched in beta earlier this year, initially lacked Look Around and was limited to specific devices and browsers. While users could look up directions and guides, Apple had promised to add more features over time. The addition of Look Around fulfills part of that promise and underscores Apple’s focus on enhancing its mapping platform.

Although the current coverage for Look Around remains limited, the company has signaled plans for broader expansion. According to findings from MacRumors, Apple aims to bring the feature to smaller cities, rural areas, and new regions, including Egypt, China, and Mexico.

As Apple continues to refine and expand its mapping tools, the web-based Look Around feature highlights its commitment to competing with established players like Google in the digital mapping space.

Featured Image Credits: Screenshot from Apple Maps Beta

Follow us for more tech news updates.

Source: https://digitalmarketreports.com/news/31092/apple-brings-look-around-to-the-web-in-beta/