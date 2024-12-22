Sony invests $320 million to become Kadokawa’s largest shareholder

Sony Group has announced plans to deepen its stake in Kadokawa Corporation, a major player in Japanese media, by investing approximately 50 billion yen ($320 million). The move will increase Sony’s ownership to around 10%, making it Kadokawa’s largest shareholder.

The partnership aims to strengthen existing collaborations between the two companies. Sony and Kadokawa plan to work on joint investments in content production and uncovering new creative talent. The alliance builds on a history of cooperative projects and aligns with both companies’ efforts to expand their presence in the global content market.

Kadokawa, known for its diverse portfolio in publishing, anime, and gaming, also holds control of FromSoftware, the studio behind acclaimed titles like Elden Ring. This deal is expected to enhance Sony’s entertainment portfolio, which already spans games, films, music, and anime, further solidifying its position in the competitive entertainment landscape.

Featured image courtesy of Flickr

Follow us for more tech news updates.

Source: https://digitalmarketreports.com/news/31236/sony-invests-320-million-to-become-kadokawas-largest-shareholder/