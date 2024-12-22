DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Asia-Pacific Blockchain Latest Technology

Sony invests $320 million to become Kadokawa’s largest shareholder

ByYasmeeta Oon

Dec 22, 2024

Sony invests $320 million to become Kadokawa’s largest shareholder

Sony Group has announced plans to deepen its stake in Kadokawa Corporation, a major player in Japanese media, by investing approximately 50 billion yen ($320 million). The move will increase Sony’s ownership to around 10%, making it Kadokawa’s largest shareholder.

The partnership aims to strengthen existing collaborations between the two companies. Sony and Kadokawa plan to work on joint investments in content production and uncovering new creative talent. The alliance builds on a history of cooperative projects and aligns with both companies’ efforts to expand their presence in the global content market.

Kadokawa, known for its diverse portfolio in publishing, anime, and gaming, also holds control of FromSoftware, the studio behind acclaimed titles like Elden Ring. This deal is expected to enhance Sony’s entertainment portfolio, which already spans games, films, music, and anime, further solidifying its position in the competitive entertainment landscape.

Featured image courtesy of Flickr

Follow us for more tech news updates.

Source: https://digitalmarketreports.com/news/31236/sony-invests-320-million-to-become-kadokawas-largest-shareholder/

Yasmeeta Oon

Just a girl trying to break into the world of journalism, constantly on the hunt for the next big story to share.

Related News

North Korean Hackers Stole $1.3 Billion in Crypto in 2024
Dec 22, 2024 Dayne Lee
ASML and Partners Commit $230 Million for Eindhoven Development
Dec 22, 2024 Yasmeeta Oon
Five More Amazon Sites Join Growing Worker Strike Movement
Dec 22, 2024 Hilary Ong

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2024 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801