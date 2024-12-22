Rivian Adds YouTube, Google Cast, and SiriusXM to Its EVs

Rivian has expanded its in-car entertainment features, introducing YouTube, Google Cast, and SiriusXM to its lineup of electric vehicles (EVs). The updates, part of a recent software release, enhance the driving and charging experience by adding more media options for owners of the R1S SUV and R1T pickup truck. However, functionality for streaming services remains limited to when the vehicle is parked.

The inclusion of Google Cast enables users to access over 3,000 apps, casting content directly to the dashboard’s center console screen. Native apps for YouTube and SiriusXM now allow users to play media directly from the vehicle’s system. Rivian is offering all customers a free trial of SiriusXM; users can continue access after subscribing post-trial.

Image Credits: Rivian

Google Cast was first announced as part of Google’s update to Android for Cars earlier this year. Rivian appears to be the first automaker to implement the feature, underscoring its commitment to delivering quality-of-life improvements for EV users.

Beyond entertainment, the update also benefits newer “Gen 2” vehicles with advanced scheduling for in-cabin climate control and improved highway assist functionality. These updates align with Rivian’s broader efforts to refine the on-road and charging experiences for its users.

This marks another significant step for Rivian, which recently opened its charging stations to EVs from other brands, further positioning itself as a player focused on enhancing accessibility and convenience in the EV space.

Featured Image courtesy of Rivian

