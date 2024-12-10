DMR News

Rivian Expands Charging Network, Opening Access to Other EVs

Dec 10, 2024

Rivian has unveiled a new charging station in Joshua Tree, California, marking a pivotal step for the company as it opens its network to electric vehicles beyond its own. This move signals the beginning of Rivian’s broader plan to create an interoperable charging network across the United States.

While the company remains in the early stages of this initiative, the effort aligns with its goal of expanding EV accessibility in under-served locations.

The Joshua Tree station continues to use the Combined Charging System (CCS) plug, which was the industry standard until the recent shift toward Tesla’s North American Charging Standard (NACS). Rivian has announced plans to integrate Tesla’s NACS technology into its future charging stations and retrofit existing sites to support the updated standard.

The company’s Adventure Network, designed to provide charging solutions in remote areas often overlooked by competitors, has so far catered exclusively to Rivian vehicles. By opening these stations to other EVs, Rivian allows a broader range of drivers to explore off-the-beaten-path locations. The move also positions Rivian to access state and federal funding, an opportunity the company intends to leverage for expanding its network.

This milestone underscores Rivian’s dual focus: improving EV infrastructure while pursuing growth strategies that align with emerging industry trends and funding opportunities.

Featured Image courtesy of David Paul Morris/Bloomberg

Hilary Ong

Hello, from one tech geek to another. Not your beloved TechCrunch writer, but a writer with an avid interest in the fast-paced tech scenes and all the latest tech mojo. I bring with me a unique take towards tech with a honed applied psychology perspective to make tech news digestible. In other words, I deliver tech news that is easy to read.

