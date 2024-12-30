Xiaomi Opens Its First Directly Managed Store in Singapore

Xiaomi has officially launched its first directly managed store in Singapore, located in Funan, on December 21, 2024. This marks a departure from its earlier distributor-operated outlets, as Xiaomi Singapore takes full control to deliver a more personalized and premium shopping experience.

The store showcases a wide range of Xiaomi’s latest technology and lifestyle products, including smartphones, tablets, and AIoT devices. Dedicated staff are available on-site to offer expert assistance and detailed product insights, ensuring a seamless experience for customers.

This new retail venture builds on the October 2024 launch of Xiaomi’s official online shopping portal, mi.com, and reflects the company’s strategic efforts to strengthen direct engagement with Southeast Asian customers. As part of its regional expansion, Xiaomi also announced plans to open two additional stores in Singapore by the end of 2025.

Enhancing Customer Connections in Southeast Asia

Alex Tang, General Manager of Xiaomi Southeast Asia, emphasized the brand’s commitment to making advanced technology widely accessible. At the opening ceremony, he stated, “Our ecosystem of innovative products, from premium smartphones to AIoT devices, has gained popularity with consumers. With a stronger direct presence, we aim to enhance the shopping experience and make technology accessible to everyone.”

This initiative aligns with Xiaomi’s strategy to increase brand visibility and improve customer interaction in the region, further solidifying its presence in Southeast Asia.

Exclusive Offerings at Funan

The Funan store features over 300 products, offering customers the opportunity to explore and test items in a modern and welcoming environment. Xiaomi is also rolling out exclusive launch promotions to celebrate the opening, reinforcing its dedication to customer satisfaction and innovative retail experiences.

With this milestone, Xiaomi continues to prioritize accessibility, innovation, and customer-centric service, strengthening its foothold in the Singaporean market.

