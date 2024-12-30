DMR News

Every Portable Device in the EU Now Requires USB-C Ports

ByHilary Ong

Dec 30, 2024

The European Union has officially made USB-C the standard for charging and data transfer on small and medium-sized portable devices.

Starting now, any new smartphones, tablets, headphones, gaming consoles, and cameras sold in the EU must come with a USB-C port. Laptops will follow suit, but manufacturers have until April 28, 2026, to comply.

This rule, finalized by the European Parliament in October 2022, aims to simplify charging for consumers and reduce electronic waste. With a two-year lead time, most manufacturers have adapted. Apple, one of the more vocal opponents of the mandate, initially resisted the change. The company argued that a universal connector would stifle innovation and harm consumers. Despite those claims, Apple finally caved, introducing USB-C to the iPhone 15 lineup last year.

To meet the new rules, Apple recently removed the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, and third-generation iPhone SE from its EU online store. The shift to USB-C had been in the works for a while, starting with MacBooks nearly a decade ago and extending to iPads like the 2018 iPad Pro. Most recently, Apple updated its keyboards, mice, and trackpads to USB-C when it launched the M4 iMac.

The EU’s decision has ripple effects beyond Europe. California has passed similar regulations requiring USB-C ports on mobile phones and small electronic devices sold after January 1, 2026. India is also aligning with this trend, with its rules set to take effect in June 2025.

As regulatory pressures mount, USB-C is becoming the global standard for portable electronic devices, fostering broader interoperability and reduced consumer inconvenience.

Featured Image courtesy of zu-kuni/Getty Images

Source: https://digitalmarketreports.com/news/31762/every-portable-device-in-the-eu-now-requires-usb-c-ports/

Hilary Ong

