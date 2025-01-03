Chinese EV Maker Xpeng Targets 6,000 New Hires in 2025

Xpeng, the Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer, is gearing up to hire over 6,000 new workers in 2025. This ambitious expansion comes as the company braces for heightened competition in the EV market, with a potential price war looming as early as January, according to a letter from founder and CEO He Xiaopeng.

The internal letter, reviewed by Reuters, outlines Xpeng’s strategic roadmap for the coming year. He anticipates intensified market competition and signals that Xpeng is preparing to scale its operations significantly to stay ahead. The workforce expansion aligns with the company’s broader global ambitions. Currently active in 30 countries and regions, Xpeng aims to double its international presence by 2025, targeting over 60 markets worldwide.

Xpeng’s planned growth reflects the competitive pressures and opportunities within the EV industry, where global demand for innovative, sustainable transportation solutions continues to surge. This announcement positions the company to strengthen its global footprint and navigate the evolving market dynamics in the year ahead.

