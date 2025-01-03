DMR News

US Sanctions Iran and Russia for Election Interference with AI Disinformation

Hilary Ong

Jan 3, 2025

The United States has sanctioned Iranian and Russian groups for attempting to interfere in the 2024 elections using disinformation campaigns powered by artificial intelligence. Announced Tuesday by the Treasury and State Departments, the sanctions aim to block these entities from conducting business in the U.S. or accessing U.S.-based assets.

Iran’s Cognitive Design Production Center (CPDC), linked to the IRGC, allegedly orchestrated operations to manipulate public opinion. The Treasury highlighted that these efforts included using AI-generated fake news websites to dissuade voters from participating in the election, particularly over candidates’ stances on Israel. An earlier report from Microsoft corroborated these findings, detailing how Iranian hackers employed artificial intelligence to produce misleading content.

Russian AI Tools Spread False Accusations

In Russia, the Moscow-based Center for Geopolitical Expertise (CGE), affiliated with the military intelligence agency GRU, faces accusations of creating deepfake videos that spread false claims about a vice-presidential candidate. These efforts included a network of websites imitating legitimate news outlets to amplify the disinformation. U.S. officials also revealed that the GRU funded the group’s operations, including AI server maintenance and housing costs.

“The Governments of Iran and Russia have targeted our election processes and institutions and sought to divide the American people through targeted disinformation campaigns,” Acting Under-Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Bradley T. Smith stated. He reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to countering such threats to democracy.

The sanctions freeze any U.S.-based assets of the designated entities and prohibit transactions involving U.S. persons. They also build on previous efforts by the U.S. government to address election interference and cyber threats from these nations. Secretary of State Antony Blinken emphasized the ongoing vigilance against malign influence campaigns aimed at destabilizing democratic institutions.

While Russian and Iranian officials have not yet commented on the accusations, they have historically denied similar allegations. Election interference by foreign actors remains a contentious issue in U.S. politics, underscoring the challenges of safeguarding electoral integrity.

Featured Image courtesy of KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS

Hilary Ong

