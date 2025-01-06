United Airlines to Begin Starlink Testing on Flights in February

United Airlines will begin testing SpaceX’s Starlink satellite internet on its flights in February 2025, marking the first step toward equipping its entire fleet with the service. This move follows United’s September 2024 announcement of a partnership with SpaceX to redefine inflight connectivity standards.

Initial tests will pave the way for the first commercial flight with Starlink, expected in the spring on a United Embraer E-175. United plans to install Starlink on its entire two-cabin regional fleet by the end of 2025. The airline also aims to have its first mainline aircraft outfitted with the technology before the close of the same year.

The airline’s MileagePlus members will benefit from complimentary access to Starlink, promising faster, more reliable inflight Wi-Fi. United also sees this partnership as a chance to explore new collaborations, potentially introducing deals with streaming services to enhance entertainment options during flights.

United joins Delta and Hawaiian Airlines, both of which have tested or committed to Starlink, as the competition for inflight connectivity intensifies. SpaceX first revealed its ambitions to deliver 350 Mbps internet speeds to aircraft in 2022.

Beyond aviation, Starlink has seen rapid growth. Over the past year, SpaceX tested its direct-to-cell satellite service with T-Mobile during Hurricane Milton, prepared for a broader beta rollout in February, and launched a satellite texting service in New Zealand, showcasing the versatility of its network.

