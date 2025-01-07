Dungeon Lords: Fate of Evania Brings Narrative-Driven RPGs to the Fate Core System

January 6, 2025 – Fans of tabletop role-playing games have a new reason to roll the dice. Dungeon Lords™: Fate of Evania – Dungeon Lord’s Guide, the latest RPG campaign book built specifically for the Fate Core System, is making waves in the gaming community with its focus on narrative-driven gameplay. Authored by J.B. Coleman, the guide introduces players to the richly detailed and darkly enchanting world of Evania, where Dungeon Lords rule over fractured kingdoms, and the choices players make could shape the fate of an entire realm.

The book is available now in both print and digital formats, giving players and Game Masters (known as Dungeon Lords in this world) a wealth of resources to craft their own epic adventures. Print copies can be ordered through Amazon, while digital copies—offered at the lowest price available—can be purchased directly from DungeonLords.com.

In addition to the campaign guide, the expansive Fate of Evania story is free to read on Royal Road, providing fans with deeper insight into the lore and setting while acting as a companion piece to the RPG.

A Perfect Match for Fate Core Fans

Dungeon Lords™: Fate of Evania is designed to appeal to fans of the Fate Core System, a narrative-focused tabletop RPG known for its versatility and storytelling emphasis.

“I chose Fate Core because it is the perfect system for narrative gameplay, and there is a diehard group of fans out there who still love how it flows. It’s perfect for Dungeon Lords,” says Coleman.

The campaign book balances accessibility for new players with depth for experienced GMs, offering pre-made characters, customizable campaigns, and guidance for those transitioning from other RPG systems. It even includes a resource for playing without traditional Fate dice, making it easier for anyone to join the adventure.

Why This Matters to the RPG Community

At its heart, Dungeon Lords™: Fate of Evania is about redefining how dark fantasy stories are told in tabletop games. The world of Evania combines rich lore with morally complex storylines, giving players the chance to explore themes of betrayal, redemption, and heroism.

What sets this campaign apart is its seamless integration of storytelling with gameplay mechanics, a hallmark of the Fate Core System. By offering both a comprehensive campaign guide and a free ongoing story on Royal Road, Coleman has created a transmedia experience that invites fans to immerse themselves in the world of Evania from multiple angles.

Ready to Dive In?

Tabletop RPG enthusiasts and fantasy fans can get started today. Print copies of Dungeon Lords™: Fate of Evania – Dungeon Lord’s Guide are available on Amazon, while digital versions and free campaign resources can be found at DungeonLords.com. For those who want to experience the narrative behind the game, the free Fate of Evania story is unfolding now on Royal Road.

Discover what it means to be a Dungeon Lord, and help shape the fate of Evania—whether you play the game, read the story, or both.