UFC Leader Dana White Takes on Role as Meta Board Member

Meta has appointed UFC CEO Dana White to its board of directors, blending Zuckerberg’s passion for mixed martial arts with strategic preparations for the incoming Trump administration. The announcement places White, a prominent figure in the sports world, alongside tech and investment leaders, making him an unconventional addition to the board.

Joining White on the board are John Elkann, CEO of Exor, a company with stakes in Ferrari and Stellantis, and Charlie Songhurst, a former Microsoft executive and technology investor. Zuckerberg emphasized the board’s role in advancing Meta’s efforts in AI, wearables, and social media.

From MMA to Meta: Zuckerberg’s Bond with UFC

Mark Zuckerberg, an MMA enthusiast who has trained in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and attended numerous UFC events, praised White for building the UFC into “one of the most valuable, fastest-growing, and most popular sports enterprises in the world.” Zuckerberg’s personal connection to the sport extends to his training experiences and his proposed but canceled cage match with Elon Musk.

White’s appointment brings a political dimension due to his ties with President-elect Donald Trump. A close ally of Trump, White supported his re-election campaign and appeared with him onstage during election night in November. Meta itself has been adjusting its leadership to align more closely with the incoming administration, including appointing Joel Kaplan as its top Republican executive after Nick Clegg’s departure.

This announcement follows Zuckerberg’s November meeting with Trump at Mar-a-Lago, where several tech CEOs gathered. Although Trump has previously criticized Zuckerberg, Meta appears focused on navigating its relationship with the administration.

White’s history includes controversy, notably a 2023 incident where he was caught on video slapping his wife. He publicly apologized, calling the incident indefensible, but continued his leadership at UFC, where he has served as CEO since 2001.

The new board appointments signal Meta’s readiness to address challenges and opportunities in technology, politics, and business, while also reflecting Zuckerberg’s personal interests.

