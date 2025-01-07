CES 2025 Brings a Fresh Wave of Tech Innovations

CES 2025 has already captivated the tech world, even before the show floor officially opens. A range of innovative gadgets, AI-powered devices, and futuristic tech concepts have been unveiled, offering a glimpse of what the next year in tech might bring. These devices promise to solve everyday challenges, upgrade existing technologies, and entice enthusiasts with futuristic visions. Here’s a look at some of the standout products from the event so far.

Roborock’s Saros Z70 is one of the more exciting debuts. This robot vacuum introduces an articulated five-axis robot arm, dubbed OmniGrip, which can pick up small obstacles like socks or tissues, allowing it to clean more effectively. While the arm’s current capabilities are limited to objects weighing under 300 grams, Roborock plans to enhance it over time. The Saros Z70 is expected to hit the market by June 2025, though pricing remains unannounced.

Photo by Owen Grove / The Verge

Samsung is also making waves with The Frame Pro, a new iteration of its popular art-display TV. Building on the success of its predecessor, The Frame Pro features an advanced Mini LED display, a matte finish, and wireless connectivity to its breakout box. The sleek design aims to blend seamlessly into home decor, while offering a premium viewing experience for discerning TV watchers.

Image credit: DonanimHaber

Another highlight is Halliday’s smart glasses, which aim to compete with the success of Meta’s Ray-Bans. These glasses, slated to ship by Q1 2025, feature a 3.5-inch private display called DigiWindow, located in the upper-right corner of the wearer’s vision. The display can be controlled via voice commands, the frame’s interface, or a smart ring with a trackpad. Prices are expected to range between $399 and $499.

Image credit: Hallidayglobal.com

For those seeking enhanced gaming experiences, Dell’s 32 Plus 4K QD-OLED monitor could be the perfect addition. This display features head-tracking technology that uses infrared sensors and five built-in speakers to beam sound directly to the user’s ears, eliminating the need for a sweet spot. It offers a 120Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms response time. Priced at $799.99, the monitor is set to launch in the U.S. on May 22, 2025.

Photo by Antonio G. Di Benedetto / The Verge

Bird Buddy, known for its stylish smart bird feeders, is introducing a new camera designed to track plants and the insects that visit them. The 4K camera will livestream the action directly to your phone, with an optional solar panel for continuous operation. This innovative device is expected to launch on Kickstarter in the spring.

Image credit: TechCrunch

For those seeking a more whimsical gadget, Mirumi is a robot designed simply to be cute. This furry, bashful companion bot clings to bags, offering no advanced AI or sound features—just an adorable presence. A crowdfunding campaign for Mirumi will begin in mid-2025.

Image credit: Yukai Engineering

Acer’s Nitro Blaze 11 introduces a handheld gaming machine with a large 10.95-inch display. Powered by an AMD Ryzen 8040HS processor, the Nitro Blaze 11 offers a 144Hz WQXGA touch display, detachable controllers, and a built-in kickstand for easier gameplay. The device, priced starting at $1,099.99, will be available in Q2 2025.

Image credit: PCMag

Lastly, Belkin’s Stage PowerGrip promises to solve smartphone photography issues. This MagSafe power bank combines a 10,000mAh battery, retractable USB-C cable, and a camera-like grip. It also includes a physical shutter button that works with the iOS camera app via Bluetooth. While pricing and availability remain unannounced, the PowerGrip will be available in various color options.

Image credit: BGR

With a wealth of impressive gadgets already on display, CES 2025 looks set to be a landmark event for tech innovation.

Featured image courtesy of The Hollywood Reporter

