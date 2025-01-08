Dell Drops XPS Branding in Major Rebrand

Dell is retiring some of its most recognizable laptop brands, including the beloved XPS, as part of a rebranding effort unveiled at CES 2025. The company announced that its new lineup will consist of three simplified categories: Dell, Dell Pro, and Dell Pro Max. While the move aims to create a unified branding system across its portfolio, the decision to drop XPS and other iconic names has led to swift public backlash.

The streamlined naming system replaces legacy brands such as Inspiron, Latitude, and Precision with a hierarchy that includes Base, Plus, and Premium sub-tiers. For example, a high-end laptop previously known as XPS will now fall under the “Dell Premium” category. Dell says the new structure is designed to simplify the buying process, which it acknowledges can be confusing for consumers.

“Buying a PC can be a complex experience, with multiple factors to consider — brands, models, form factors, performance, graphics, storage, and materials,” Dell explained in a statement. The company believes the new naming scheme will help demystify its product offerings by focusing on Dell’s core identity.

Image Credits: Dell

Critics, however, see the rebranding as a step backward. The XPS name had become synonymous with premium design and performance, earning a reputation as one of the best Windows laptop brands for over a decade. Many argue that eliminating such a well-known name in favor of generic terms like “Dell Premium” diminishes the brand’s identity.

The backlash has also highlighted potential confusion with the new structure. For example, a product labeled simply as “Dell” could lead to uncertainty about its capabilities, especially for customers unfamiliar with the sub-tiers. While Dell intends for the changes to make the lineup more accessible, the naming conventions are being criticized as too similar to those used by competitors, notably Apple’s Pro and Max tiers.

Existing XPS and other branded products will remain available until they are gradually phased out. However, the transition may create temporary confusion as customers navigate a mix of old and new names.

The rebranding reflects broader industry trends, with tech companies increasingly opting for simplified names. Yet for Dell, the decision to retire XPS—a name that symbolized excellence for enthusiasts—has left many questioning whether simplicity comes at the cost of legacy and recognition.

Whether this new approach will ultimately benefit Dell remains to be seen, but the company will need to convince its loyal customer base that the changes are more than just a marketing exercise.

Featured Image courtesy of Flickr

Follow us for more tech news updates.

Source: https://digitalmarketreports.com/news/32202/dell-drops-xps-branding-in-major-rebrand/