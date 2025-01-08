Volkswagen EVs to Use Tesla Superchargers Starting Summer 2025

Volkswagen EV drivers in the United States will soon gain access to Tesla’s Supercharger network, marking a significant step in expanding charging infrastructure for non-Tesla vehicles.

The rollout begins in June or July 2025, coinciding with the availability of an official Volkswagen adapter, according to Mark Gillies, VW Group of America’s public relations director, speaking at CES in Las Vegas, PC Magazine reports.

This access will open up nearly 18,000 Tesla Supercharger stations across the U.S. to Volkswagen drivers, starting with the ID.4 SUV and ID.Buzz minivan. The company’s next EV, the ID.7 sedan, is expected to launch in 2025, further expanding its lineup for consumers seeking electric options.

Volkswagen joins a growing list of automakers integrating with Tesla’s charging network, including Ford, Rivian, General Motors, Volvo, Polestar, and Nissan. Tesla has been granting access to brands based on the order of agreement signings. Volkswagen and its affiliated brands—Audi, Porsche, and Scout—announced their deal in December 2023. While timelines for these sister brands remain unclear, they are likely to align with Volkswagen’s schedule.

The shift comes after Tesla agreed to open its Supercharger network to non-Tesla EVs, requiring an adapter for compatibility between Tesla’s proprietary NACS port and the CCS standard used by most EVs. New Volkswagen EVs, however, will not adopt the NACS port natively until 2026, following an industry-wide trend.

Volkswagen is working to source and approve suppliers for its official adapters, aiming to avoid delays that plagued earlier adopters like Ford and Rivian. Initial shortages of adapters led to months-long waits and pushed some drivers toward non-approved aftermarket options, such as those from Lectron and A2Z. While these alternatives offer immediate compatibility, they lack brand-specific testing and could pose risks.

Pricing for Volkswagen’s official adapters has yet to be announced, but similar hardware typically ranges from $200 to $230, slightly higher than off-market alternatives. The company emphasized a preference for drivers to use Volkswagen-approved products for safety and performance reasons.

With Tesla’s Supercharger network extending its reach to more brands, an industry-wide rollout is expected to be complete by the end of 2025. This expanded accessibility promises greater convenience for EV owners and highlights the ongoing evolution of charging infrastructure in the United States.

Featured Image courtesy of AXEL HEIMKEN/AFP via Getty Images

Follow us for more tech news updates.

Source: https://digitalmarketreports.com/news/32233/volkswagen-evs-to-use-tesla-superchargers-starting-summer-2025/