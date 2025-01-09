Google Invests $1 Million in Innovative 3D Design App Rooms

Things, Inc., the company behind the interactive 3D design app Rooms, has announced a significant partnership with Google, which includes a $1 million investment. This funding comes on the heels of the app’s recent update to version 3.0, released on November 26, 2024, and follows its successful launch into beta in 2023. The investment is structured as a SAFE (Simple Agreement for Future Equity), enabling Google to participate in future funding rounds.

Rooms enables users to create and code interactive 3D environments and mini-games with an extensive inventory exceeding 10,000 items. In its latest update, the introduction of a new Actions editor allows users to animate their rooms effortlessly, eliminating the need for coding skills. This feature empowers creators to bring their digital spaces to life while enhancing user engagement.

Since its inception, Rooms has witnessed remarkable growth. The platform has surpassed the impressive milestone of one million created rooms and boasts a registered user base of 250,000 as of last year. The app’s library of objects can be further manipulated using the Lua programming language, providing creators with ample opportunities for customization and innovation.

Integration with Google’s Technology

The partnership with Google also grants Rooms access to Google’s advanced Gemini AI technology. This integration facilitates unique storytelling capabilities, allowing users to add narration and characters that can speak. Creators have the ability to select various vocal tones for characters, including angry, bored, calm, confident, enthusiastic, and happy, enhancing the storytelling experience within their 3D spaces.

Rooms has positioned itself as a versatile tool for storytelling, enabling users to construct larger environments infused with animation and interactivity. By combining creativity with technology, the app fosters a vibrant community of creators who can express their ideas in immersive digital formats.

The startup previously secured $10 million in seed funding from prominent investors, including Andreessen Horowitz and Instagram co-founder Mike Krieger. With this latest investment from Google, Things, Inc. aims to further enhance the platform’s capabilities and expand its user base.

Author’s Opinion The strategic partnership between Things, Inc. and Google represents a significant leap forward for the interactive 3D design platform Rooms. With Google’s $1 million investment and the integration of Gemini AI technology, Rooms is poised to revolutionize how users engage with digital content, making storytelling more dynamic and accessible. This collaboration not only underscores the potential of Rooms to become a leader in digital creativity tools but also highlights Google’s commitment to supporting innovative technologies that enhance user interaction and creativity. The future looks promising for Rooms, as it continues to expand its capabilities and user base, setting the stage for further growth and innovation in the tech industry.

