TVCMALL: Leading Cell Phone Accessories Wholesaler Boosts Your Online Sales at CES 2025

CES 2025, one of the world’s largest and most influential tech events, concluded with over 4,000 exhibitors showcasing breakthroughs in AI, digital health, mobility, and more. TVCMALL, a standout one-stop B2B wholesaler , marked its second consecutive appearance at CES by delivering comprehensive wholesale solutions. Showcasing eco-friendly, AI-powered electronic accessories and debuting the new brand, TVCMALL is redefining wholesale for global entrepreneurs.

Key Highlights of CES 2025

CES 2025 wrapped up with tech giants like AMD, ASUS, and Intel unveiling groundbreaking innovations shaping the future of technology. AI took center stage, driving advancements in smart home ecosystems, personal computing, and automotive solutions.

Key highlights of CES 2025:

1. AI PCs: Intel introduced AI PCs powered by Core Ultra processors, integrating CPU, GPU, and NPU to deliver up to 120 TOPS of AI performance with low energy consumption.

2. AI Chips and GPUs: NVIDIA’s CEO unveiled the next-gen GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs, featuring cutting-edge AI technology for enhanced graphics and computing power.

3. Smart Automotive Tech: BMW and others revealed AI-driven smart cockpits and autonomous driving innovations, while Amazon showcased a “next-gen intelligent vehicle” built on its Amazon Nova AI foundation model.

4. Smart Home Devices: LG Electronics showcased new “Affectionate Intelligence” solutions, redefining AI for emotional connectivity. Statista projects the global AI-powered smart home market to grow from $154.4 billion in 2024 to $231.6 billion by 2028.

As more innovative products flood the market, the demand for complementary accessories has surged, fueling fresh opportunities for suppliers and retailers worldwide.

Bringing Chinese Innovation to the Global Stage

At this year’s CES, Chinese innovators like Xiaomi, Lenovo, TCL, and OPPO showcased AI-driven smartphones, laptops, and displays, capturing widespread attention from international audiences. TVCMALL, strategically positioned as a “one-stop wholesale platform for 3C products and accessories,” plays a pivotal role as a bridge seamlessly connecting customers with product suppliers. This makes TVCMALL a critical link between these trailblazing brands and global retailers, empowering them to expand with confidence.

TVCMALL’s services go beyond product sales. By offering in-depth market insights, competitive pricing, fast delivery, and robust customer support, TVCMALL empowers both emerging and established businesses to seize opportunities in developed markets like Europe and the United States, as well as rapidly growing emerging markets such as Southeast Asia and Brazil. By bridging cutting-edge innovation with practical applications, TVCMALL helps its partners navigate the complexities of global trade and thrive in an ever-evolving industry.

Redefining the One-Stop Wholesale Experience with AI In TVCMALL

TVCMALL is a B2B platform based in Shenzhen, specializing in mobile phone accessories and consumer electronic, dedicated to empowering businesses globally. With over one million SKUs and adding 10000 new products each week, TVCMALL demonstrates exceptional flexibility, cutting-edge capabilities, and innovation in the wholesale sector.

TVCMALL leverages cutting-edge AI-powered ordering systems to streamline the purchasing process, empowering customers with fast, data-driven decisions. By automating complex workflows, including intelligent product selection, personalized recommendations, and responsive customer support, they redefine efficiency and enable businesses to scale confidently in a competitive market.

“TVCMALL is more than a platform; it’s a partner in innovation. We provide tools, insights, and products that help entrepreneurs boost their online sales,” said Jovi, TVCMALL’s senior sales manager.

TVCMALL Drives Innovation in Wholesale Services with High-Value Solutions

For entrepreneurs in the electronics industry, managing multiple B2B suppliers with limited product ranges can complicate operations and strain resources. TVCMALL addresses these challenges as a one-stop B2B marketplace, streamlining sourcing with a vast product selection, competitive pricing, and efficient service—eliminating the need for juggling multiple suppliers and scattered inventories.

One-Stop Wholesale

TVCMALL consolidates sourcing needs with its extensive catalog of over 1 million products, most available with no minimum order quantity. Its agile sourcing team can also locate specific items on request, ensuring retailers get what they need, when they need it.

Flexible Dropshipping

For businesses without warehouse space, TVCMALL’s dropshipping service streamlines operations. Products are shipped directly to customers, allowing entrepreneurs to focus on marketing and customer service. Integration with platforms like Amazon and custom APIs simplifies the process further.

Customization Services

In a competitive marketplace, branding is critical. TVCMALL offers end-to-end customization options, from product design to packaging, helping businesses stand out.

Efficient Sourcing

Our expert sourcing team leverages industry insights to identify products with precision, ensuring an ideal alignment with market demand and business needs.

Supply Chain & Marketing Support Services

TVCMALL offers a suite of value-added services designed to streamline operations and enhance your business. These include customized labeling, warehousing, packaging upgrades, API integration, personalized product and opportunity recommendations, product photography, and more.

Strengthening Supplier Partnerships to Drive Innovation and Business Growth

TVCMALL strives to be a trusted long-term strategic partner for its clients. Understanding that its success is directly tied to the success of its customers, TVCMALL focuses on fostering lasting relationships that drive mutual growth. By delivering reliable support and expert guidance, TVCMALL helps clients navigate the complexities of the wholesale market, positioning itself as a dependable partner for the future.

At CES 2025, TVCMALL is showcasing innovative products that align with the event’s theme, demonstrating its dedication to driving business growth through continuous product innovation. Highlights include:

1. Smart Technology: TVCMALL showcases a curated range of AI-driven gadgets and portable electronics, including Meta Quest 3 headband, kids’ cameras, printers, projectors , wireless chargers, earbuds, power banks, game consoles, and gaming phones.

2. Eco-Friendly Accessories for Samsung, Apple, Huawei, Xiaomi: Certified biodegradable phone cases and energy-efficient accessories, reflecting TVCMALL’s sustainability focus.

3. Customizable Options: Entrepreneurs can access tailored solutions, including personalized packaging and exclusive designs, enabling differentiation in competitive markets.

4. Unmatched Supply Chain Expertise: With partnerships spanning over 1,000 trusted brands like Dux Ducis, CaseMe, and Nillkin, TVCMALL delivers reliability and variety unmatched in the B2B space.

5. Launch of LEMONDA: A Lifestyle Brand for Modern Explorers: Guided by the slogan “Energize Your Day the Natural Way,” the brand emphasizes vitality and eco-consciousness, offering lightweight, corrosion-resistant resin smartwatch straps and eco-friendly packaging. Rooted in a vision to inspire exploration and a deeper connection with nature, LEMONDA aligns seamlessly with CES 2025’s sustainability-driven agenda.

Long-Term Partnerships with Clients: Commitment to Quality and Collaboration

TVCMALL’s dedication to excellence extends beyond its product range. The company implements rigorous quality control processes to ensure every item meets the highest standards. Additionally, TVCMALL offers value-added services, including factory inspections and certification support (e.g., CE, RoHS), to help businesses achieve seamless market entry.

“At TVCMALL, our vision is to build a more generous and thriving world,” said Leo Chen, Founder and Chairman of TVCMALL. “CES 2025 is not just an exhibition for us; it’s an opportunity to collaborate, innovate, and inspire a new era of retail and technology.”

Boost Your Online Sales with TVCMALL

With its extensive catalog, market insights, and commitment to quality, TVCMALL empowers businesses to achieve sustainable growth in an increasingly competitive landscape. For entrepreneurs looking to simplify operations and seize new opportunities, TVCMALL is the ultimate partner. Discover TVCMALL at CES 2025 and explore how they can help your business thrive.