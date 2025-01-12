IRS Launches 2025 Tax Season with Expanded Free Filing Options

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) announced on Friday that the 2025 tax filing season will officially commence on January 27. This date marks the first opportunity for individuals to submit their tax returns for the year 2024. To avoid penalties and interest, taxpayers must file their federal tax returns and settle any outstanding taxes by April 15.

For the upcoming tax season, the IRS is providing taxpayers with several complimentary filing options, including the Direct File program and IRS Free File. The Direct File service, which is a no-cost tax filing initiative by the IRS, will be available to eligible taxpayers in 25 states. This expansion signifies a significant increase from the previous year, where only 12 states participated.

States Participating in Direct File

Participating states in the Direct File program include Alaska, Arizona, California, Connecticut, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Kansas, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Washington state, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

In addition to Direct File, the IRS Free File service launched on January 10. This program provides free guided tax preparation through various software partners. Starting January 27, eligible taxpayers can electronically file returns prepared via Free File partners.

“This has been a historic period of improvement for the IRS, and people will see additional tools and features to help them with filing their taxes this tax season,” – IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel

The announcement of these initiatives underscores the IRS’s commitment to improving accessibility and convenience for taxpayers. The expansion of free filing options is intended to simplify the tax filing process and make it more affordable for more individuals across the country.

Author’s Opinion The IRS’s latest initiatives to expand free filing options represent a commendable effort to enhance taxpayer accessibility and ease the financial burden of tax compliance. By broadening the reach of services like Direct File and Free File, the IRS not only supports financial literacy but also promotes a more equitable approach to tax filing. This move is especially significant in a time when economic pressures affect many Americans, and such supportive measures are more crucial than ever. These advancements reflect a positive step towards modernizing and democratizing the process of tax compliance, ensuring that more taxpayers can benefit from these services without additional costs.

