Amazon to Discontinue Prime Try Before You Buy Service

Amazon has announced the discontinuation of its “Prime Try Before You Buy” service, effective January 31, 2025. This service, which allowed Prime members to test clothing, shoes, and accessories before purchasing, has been part of Amazon’s offerings since its launch in 2017. The decision comes as part of the company’s ongoing cost-cutting measures under CEO Andy Jassy.

The “Prime Try Before You Buy” service provided users with a unique opportunity to experiment with a variety of fashion items from luxury brands, staple pieces, and Amazon-owned collections. Customers could select multiple items to try on at home and were only required to pay for the items they chose to keep. Additionally, any unwanted items could be returned free of charge within seven days of delivery.

This service was designed to compete with established wardrobe subscription services like Stitch Fix and Rent the Runway. However, as consumer preferences shifted toward Amazon’s newer AI-powered features—such as virtual try-on, personalized size recommendations, and enhanced size charts—the demand for the “Try Before You Buy” option diminished.

Strategic Realignments and Cost Management

Amazon spokespersons indicated that the decision to phase out the service reflects a strategic pivot in response to changing customer behaviors and the increasing utilization of innovative technologies.

“Given the combination of Try Before You Buy only scaling to a limited number of items and customers increasingly using our new AI-powered features like virtual try-on, personalized size recommendations, review highlights, and improved size charts to make sure they find the right fit, we’re phasing out the Try Before You Buy option, effective January 31, 2025.” – Amazon spokesperson

The announcement aligns with a broader trend within Amazon as it seeks to manage expenses more effectively. Since 2022, under Jassy’s leadership, the company has implemented significant cost-cutting measures, including the largest layoffs in its history—over 27,000 jobs lost.

Customers who previously utilized the “Prime Try Before You Buy” service are encouraged to explore Amazon’s fashion homepage for alternative shopping options. With its yearly subscription fee of $139, the Prime program continues to offer numerous benefits for members despite this reduction in services.

What The Author Thinks Amazon’s decision to discontinue the Prime Try Before You Buy service marks a pivotal shift in its fashion retail strategy, reflecting broader trends in consumer behavior and technological advancement. While this move aligns with necessary cost-cutting measures and the drive towards more efficient operations, it also underscores a significant retreat from an innovative service that differentiated Amazon from traditional and online competitors. As Amazon moves forward, the challenge will be to balance cost efficiency with innovative customer services that enhance the shopping experience. Ultimately, this decision may streamline operations but could also risk alienating a segment of consumers who valued the hands-on aspect of the Try Before You Buy service.

Featured image credit: Stock Catalog via Flickr

Source: https://digitalmarketreports.com/news/32560/amazon-to-discontinue-prime-try-before-you-buy-service/