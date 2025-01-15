Clipper Ship Marketing Adopts AI For Cost-Effective Content Repurposing

Clipper Ship Marketing has announced its new content marketing service which uses AI technology to repurpose content, offering a more cost-effective way for smaller brands to gain exposure on a variety of online platforms.

AI is set to change marketing strategies

In 2025, marketing experts are predicting that AI will continue to transform marketing strategies—pointing to its ability to easily create a variety of digital assets from a single piece of content. Clipper Ship Marketing has identified this opportunity as well, and as such, has developed a service which—with the assistance of custom AI—creates content in six different formats and distributes it across hundreds of high-authority websites.

The agency first creates the original piece of content—a news article written by a human writer—which serves as the basis for a blog, which is also written by the writing team, and other assets which are created with the help of AI. This includes podcast ads, short infographics, and engaging videos—all reviewed by human writers for quality and accuracy.

A cost-effective solution for smaller brands

Around 30% of marketers struggled with budget constraints, according to a recent survey. As such Clipper Ship Marketing has developed its marketing service to provide a cost-effective alternative to oftentimes costly in-house marketing teams.

Their service aims to provide smaller businesses with omnipresence by publishing quality content on high-authority branded sites, such as popular news sites like Business Insider, podcast directories like Spotify, and video platforms like YouTube. The goal, the agency explains, is to improve domain authority, build client trust, grow traffic, and improve brand awareness.

Debra Hilton, founder of Clipper Ship Marketing adds, “When more people, brands, and popular websites talk about a business, then both the target market and Google start to trust the business more—and this leads to more sales and the option to charge higher prices.”

Keeping up with the technology

Another major concern among markers is staying up to date with technology—and the one technology that’s currently dominating the marketing sector is AI. However, for many smaller brands—which don’t have staff who are trained to work with AI—taking full advantage of all AI tools can be challenging.

Clipper Ship Marketing appreciates that this can be a major barrier to success, which is why they’re focusing on making AI tools—and other advanced marketing strategies—more accessible to brands with smaller budgets. Their service is fully done for you (DFY), with the team handling everything from keyword research to content distribution; the client only needs to provide suggestions and approve the content.

