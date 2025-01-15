Instagram Shifts Focus Towards Original Content Amid TikTok Ban Uncertainty

Adam Mosseri, head of Meta’s Instagram, said Monday that the app will focus on prioritizing original and creative content in its algorithmic rankings in 2025. His comments came in a video Mosseri posted outlining Instagram’s priorities for the year, which include improving social connections for users.

To prioritize original content, Instagram will focus on improving its creative tools so they are best in class, which they are not currently, Mosseri said. Instagram will also embrace new technology that can make it easier for users to post more content, such as artificial intelligence. As Mosseri stated, “Instagram was really founded on the idea of allowing anybody to share something creative that they were proud to share.” He emphasized, “We want to double down on that.”

Leveraging Artificial Intelligence for Easier Content Creation

To facilitate these changes, Instagram plans to leverage new technologies, including artificial intelligence, making it easier for users to generate and share content. Mosseri’s remarks come ahead of the potential TikTok ban, which is set to take effect Sunday. Already, TikTok creators have begun asking their fans to follow them on other apps, including Instagram. After the Supreme Court heard oral arguments in the case involving the future of TikTok on Friday, executives at Instagram held impromptu meetings, instructing staffers to prepare for a potential influx of new users if the ban goes through, CNBC reported Sunday.

The urgency of these developments is heightened by recent oral arguments heard by the Supreme Court concerning TikTok’s future. With the possible ban looming, Instagram is positioning itself to capitalize on any migration of users from TikTok. Mosseri’s comments highlight an intent to make Instagram a more competitive platform, particularly in light of TikTok’s popularity.

Instagram will look for opportunities to make recommending content more social and interactive. As Mosseri noted, the focus on original content aligns with the platform’s foundational principles and seeks to create an environment where users feel empowered to share their creativity.

What The Author Thinks

Instagram’s pivot to prioritize original and creative content signals an important shift in how the platform views user engagement. The push for better creative tools and the integration of AI shows a commitment to keeping pace with user expectations and technological advancements. However, while this move positions Instagram as a competitor to TikTok, it will be crucial for the platform to balance creativity with user experience to retain both its existing audience and attract new users, especially if TikTok’s potential ban drives a significant migration.

