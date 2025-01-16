Global Coin Proudly Sponsors the The Chris Stigall Show as It Goes National

Global Coin, the trusted leader in rare and investment-grade precious metal coins, is excited to announce its sponsorship of the Chris Stigall Show as it expands to a national audience. This collaboration underscores Global Coin’s commitment to connecting with discerning individuals who value insightful conversations, thought leadership, and financial security.

The Chris Stigall Show, known for its sharp commentary, wit, and deep connection with listeners, began broadcasting nationally on January 13th, 2025. With Chris’s transition to mornings as a flagship national program from 6am – 9am EST for the Salem Radio Network, this sponsorship marks a significant moment for both the show and Global Coin. Beginning January 20th, 2025, this partnership aims to inspire audiences with wisdom about sound investments and meaningful dialogue.



As a Global Coin customer himself, Chris Stigall shared his enthusiasm for the partnership:

“I’ve been a customer of Global Coin and can personally attest to the quality, expertise, and trust they bring to the table. Their guidance in helping me navigate the world of rare and investment-grade coins has been invaluable. I’m thrilled to partner with a company that aligns so well with my values and can’t wait to share this incredible resource with my listeners as we go national.”

“We’re honored to support Chris Stigall as he takes his show to the national stage,” said Stephen Pfeil, President and Founder of Global Coin. “Chris’s thoughtful approach to his audience mirrors our commitment to providing clients with clarity and confidence in their financial decisions. This partnership is a perfect reflection of shared values and aspirations.”

Global Coin has built its reputation by offering rare, high-value coins that transcend fleeting trends, providing clients with tangible, timeless assets. By partnering with Chris Stigall, Global Coin reaches a like-minded audience eager to secure their financial future and embrace opportunities grounded in truth and expertise.

As part of this sponsorship, listeners of the Chris Stigall Show will gain exclusive insights into the benefits of collecting in rare coins, including their ability to hedge against inflation, diversify portfolios, and build lasting wealth. Together, Chris Stigall and Global Coin will bring the message of financial wisdom and stability to audiences nationwide.

To learn more about Global Coin’s premium offerings and expertise in precious metals, visit www.shopglobalcoin.com or call (888) 782-1186.

About Global Coin

Global Coin is a premier destination for investors and collectors seeking rare, high-quality coins. With unparalleled access to exclusive inventory and a commitment to trust, integrity, and education, Global Coin empowers clients to build meaningful and lasting legacies through amazing precious metal coins.

About the Chris Stigall Show

The Chris Stigall Show, a program of Salem Radio Network, delivers sharp political commentary, engaging discussions, and insightful perspectives. With its expansion to a national audience, Chris Stigall brings his unique voice and influence to mornings nationwide.

Global Coin: Wealth You Can Hold. Trust You Can Count On.