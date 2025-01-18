DMR News

InvestNet, LLC Launches HOLD.co to Revolutionize Multipreneurship and Business Investment

ByEthan Lin

Jan 18, 2025

InvestNet, LLC (https://invest.net) proudly announces the launch of HOLD.co, a groundbreaking initiative founded by Nate Nead, a former investment banker turned private equity investor. HOLD.co is designed to serve as a dynamic platform for multipreneurship, offering a collaborative ecosystem that brings together General Partners, Limited Partners, entrepreneurs, and seasoned business operators.

The new venture leverages Nead’s extensive expertise in mergers and acquisitions, as well as direct business operations, to strategically acquire and manage a diverse portfolio of businesses. HOLD.co’s unique approach combines capital deployment with hands-on operational excellence, creating value for investors and entrepreneurs alike.

Diverse Portfolio of Holdings

HOLD.co’s holdings span a variety of industries, showcasing a commitment to diversification and growth. The company focuses on businesses with strong potential for scalability and profitability, ensuring sustainable returns for its stakeholders. By acquiring and actively managing businesses, HOLD.co distinguishes itself from traditional private equity firms, taking an active role in operations to drive success.

Focus on Collaboration and Leadership

HOLD.co’s model emphasizes collaboration, recruiting and empowering General Partners (GPs) and Limited Partners (LPs) to take an active role in building and managing portfolio companies. The firm also works closely with entrepreneurs and business operators, fostering an environment where innovation and expertise converge to maximize business potential.

Leadership with a Vision

Nate Nead, the founder of HOLD.co, brings a wealth of experience in investment banking, private equity, and business operations. As a skilled dealmaker and hands-on operator, Nead has built a reputation for identifying high-potential opportunities and transforming them into successful ventures. “HOLD.co represents the culmination of years of experience in business acquisition and management,” said Nead. “Our goal is to build a portfolio of thriving companies while empowering the next generation of entrepreneurs and operators to achieve remarkable success.”

Commitment to Mergers, Acquisitions, and Operations

HOLD.co’s team is uniquely positioned to navigate the complexities of mergers and acquisitions, utilizing their deep knowledge and operational expertise to create value. With a hands-on approach to business management, the company aims to optimize efficiency, foster growth, and deliver exceptional outcomes for all stakeholders.

Join the HOLD.co Movement

Entrepreneurs, operators, and investors interested in partnering with HOLD.co are invited to explore opportunities for collaboration. By joining HOLD.co, stakeholders gain access to a network of experts, resources, and a shared vision for creating sustainable success in the business world.

About HOLD.co

HOLD.co, a division of InvestNet, LLC, is a private equity and business operations firm founded by Nate Nead. Focused on multipreneurship, HOLD.co specializes in recruiting and empowering General Partners, Limited Partners, entrepreneurs, and business operators to build a thriving portfolio of companies. With expertise in mergers, acquisitions, and direct operations, HOLD.co is dedicated to creating long-term value for its stakeholders. For more information, visit the HOLDco website.

