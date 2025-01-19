DMR News

Solana Soars 12% Amid Trump’s Memecoin Launch, Outshining Ether

Solana, the fourth-largest cryptocurrency by market cap excluding stablecoins, experienced a significant price surge on Saturday. According to Coin Metrics, the price of SOL increased by more than 12%, following the launch of a memecoin linked to President-elect Donald Trump on the Solana blockchain. The memecoin, named “Official Trump” (TRUMP), has already attracted over $5 billion since its inception, quickly becoming the largest memecoin on the Solana network, as reported by CoinGecko.

Impact of the Trump Memecoin on Solana

Created in 2020, Solana was designed as a faster and cheaper alternative to Ethereum. It hosts several popular memecoins, including dogwifhat and Pudgy Penguins, alongside decentralized finance (DeFi) and gaming projects. The recent launch of the TRUMP memecoin on Solana’s network has contributed to SOL’s impressive performance this year. SOL has gained 25% this year alone and had a remarkable 85% increase in 2024. Earlier, SOL saw a surge of nearly 23%, illustrating its growing popularity.

In contrast, Ether, one of Solana’s main competitors, saw its value decline by 7%. This drop highlights the shifting dynamics within the cryptocurrency market as investors respond to new developments. The announcement of the TRUMP memecoin on Trump’s social media accounts played a pivotal role in driving Solana’s recent price hike.

The market is also observing upcoming developments in the exchange-traded fund (ETF) space. The decision deadline for potential ETFs from Bitwise, VanEck, 21Shares, and Canary is approaching on January 25. Additionally, ProShares filed for four different ETFs based on SOL on Friday evening, which may further bolster Solana’s market standing.

What The Author Thinks

Solana’s remarkable performance, driven by the introduction of the TRUMP memecoin, highlights the influence of high-profile endorsements on cryptocurrency valuations. While this surge reflects the dynamic nature of the crypto market, it also underscores the volatility that investors must navigate. The integration of memecoins with political figures could set new precedents in how cryptocurrencies gain mainstream acceptance and impact. As Solana continues to evolve, it will be critical for both investors and developers to balance innovation with the inherent risks of the market.

