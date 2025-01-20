China Holds Steady on Lending Rates Amid Yuan Woes and Looming U.S. Policy Shifts

China decided to maintain its benchmark lending rates on Monday, as the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) grapples with a weakening yuan and anticipates potential economic shifts under the incoming U.S. administration of Donald Trump. The PBOC held the 1-year loan prime rate (LPR) steady at 3.1% and the 5-year LPR at 3.6%, according to an official statement. This move comes as Beijing navigates a complex economic landscape characterized by weak consumer demand and a deepening property market slump.

The PBOC had previously kept lending rates unchanged in November and December, despite a shift to a “moderately loose” policy stance. The central bank’s decision aligns with efforts to stabilize the financial environment as the yuan continues to face downward pressure. Since Donald Trump’s election victory in early November, China’s offshore yuan has depreciated by over 3%, with the tightly-controlled onshore yuan retreating to near a 16-month low.

Stimulus Measures and Economic Performance

Despite these challenges, China’s economic activity exceeded expectations in the final quarter of last year. Stimulus measures announced since September have played a crucial role in helping the economy meet its annual growth target. However, economists warn that some of the underlying growth drivers may be temporary, raising concerns about sustainable long-term growth.

The 1-year LPR serves as a critical determinant for corporate and most household loans, while the 5-year LPR acts as a reference for mortgage loans. The PBOC’s decision to hold these rates steady was made amid looming tariff hikes from the Trump administration, which could further impact China’s economic outlook.

In the months preceding this decision, PBOC governor Pan Gongsheng had hinted at the possibility of a cut in the reserve requirement ratio. However, no such measure has been implemented, leaving market participants speculating on future policy adjustments. The PBOC had previously surprised markets by trimming short- and long-term lending rates in July, followed by a widely-anticipated 25-basis-point reduction in October.

What The Author Thinks

China’s cautious approach in maintaining its lending rates shows a measured response to an unpredictable global environment. With the yuan under pressure and international economic relations shifting, the PBOC’s steady stance is likely aimed at maintaining stability, though the true impact of this strategy will unfold over the coming months. The uncertainty surrounding U.S. tariffs and potential policy changes makes it difficult to predict long-term effects, but for now, it seems prudent for China to tread carefully.

Featured image credit: FMT

Source: https://digitalmarketreports.com/news/32882/china-holds-steady-on-lending-rates-amid-yuan-woes-and-looming-u-s-policy-shifts/