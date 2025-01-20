Perplexity Expands Horizons with Acquisition of Read.cv

Perplexity, an AI-powered search engine, has acquired Read.cv, a social media platform for professionals. The acquisition marks Perplexity’s continued investment in corporate-focused functionality. The deal, announced via Read.cv’s blog post, signifies a new chapter for the West Berkeley-based platform, although Perplexity’s plans for Read.cv remain unclear at this time.

As part of the acquisition, Read.cv will begin winding down its operations today. Users can export their data, including profiles, posts, and messages, until May 16. This transition follows Perplexity’s strategic expansions, including launching an enterprise plan last summer, which underscores its commitment to enhancing its corporate offerings.

Read.cv, founded in 2021 by Andy Chung, a former product designer at Facebook, Mozilla, and Salesforce-owned Quip, offered tools enabling professionals to share resumes and network within their industries. Despite its small team of around three employees and backing from F7 Ventures and Fanjul Capital, Read.cv emerged as a competitor to LinkedIn in the professional social media space. As part of the transition, “.cv” domains will migrate starting January 31 to partners at Hello.cv.

Perplexity’s Continued Growth and Acquisition Strategy

Perplexity’s acquisition of Read.cv is its third, following the purchases of Carbon and Spellwise. The company reportedly raised over $500 million in capital and is valued at $9 billion. This acquisition aligns with Perplexity’s strategy of expanding its capabilities in the professional domain.

“We’re excited to have the Read.cv team join Perplexity,” – Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas

A spokesperson from Perplexity confirmed the acquisition to TechCrunch via email but did not provide further details. While the specifics of the integration remain under wraps, the move highlights Perplexity’s aggressive expansion strategy.

“We’ve long admired Perplexity and believe great things happen when the world’s knowledge is made more open and accessible,” – Read.cv

What The Author Thinks The acquisition of Read.cv by Perplexity underscores a strategic move to bolster its presence in the professional networking and corporate sector. By integrating Read.cv’s unique tools and capabilities, Perplexity not only diversifies its offerings but also enhances its competitive stance in a market dominated by giants like LinkedIn. This acquisition may signal a growing trend where smaller niche platforms are absorbed into larger ecosystems, potentially reshaping the landscape of professional networking and content sharing.

Featured image credit: FMT

Follow us for more breaking news on DMR

Source: https://digitalmarketreports.com/news/32934/perplexity-expands-horizons-with-acquisition-of-read-cv/