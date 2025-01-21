Miro: Building a payment system with BTC at the core, leading a new wave of Consumer Summer

In 2020, the maturity of DeFi applications ignited DeFi Summer, bringing waves of explosive growth to the on-chain world. Old protocols such as Curve, Compound, Uniswap, AAVE, etc. have successfully supported large-scale user participation with mature technology, becoming an important driving force for the continued growth of the industry.



Now, after DeFi Summer, with the increase of market demand, the continuous improvement of technology and the continuous optimization of user experience, we are standing at the brink of the outbreak of consumer applications. Consumer Summer has once again become the focus, and the crypto industry is expanding from financial applications to a wider range of consumer scenarios, which not only marks the further maturity of Web3, but also heralds the industry into a new stage. In the upcoming Consumer Summer, crypto payment, as a key bridge connecting users and consumption scenarios, is gradually becoming the most basic and core demand, and has become the core driving force for the outbreak of consumer applications.

Miro is a set of crypto payment infrastructure built around BTC launched by Pantera Capital. By integrating innovative solutions such as zero-knowledge proof, modular architecture, AI technology and account abstraction, Miro has created a new distributed on-chain intelligent payment engine, dedicated to solving the core challenges in the field of encrypted payment and accelerating the popularization and application of this field. As a cutting-edge infrastructure ecosystem in the field of encrypted payment, Miro is becoming an important driving force for promoting Consumer Summer.

MIRO: The leader of encrypted payment narrative

MIRO is the representative of intelligent encrypted payment infrastructure in the Web3 era. It is built as a Layer2 protocol on top of the BTC network, with BTC assets at the core, and is committed to serving C-end consumers and B-end corporate users to create an on-chain version of PayPal.

For C-end users, MIRO has launched an AI-based intelligent payment network. Through technical solutions such as account abstraction, MIRO Pay is used as a payment channel to support users to use BTC assets for seamless payment in various consumption scenarios, such as buying a cup of coffee with Bitcoin in a physical store that supports online payment, or completing online shopping with Bitcoin on e-commerce platforms such as Amazon. In this process, MIRO’s AI model acts as an intelligent agent to automatically optimize the payment path and simplify the complexity of crypto payments, allowing users to achieve one-click payment by simply authorizing the transaction, which is suitable for most consumer scenarios.

For B-side users, MIRO provides a payment-centric technology stack that supports merchants and corporate users to build MIRO-based crypto payment applications by integrating its API and/or SDK. MIRO will help merchants develop payment solutions suitable for specific scenarios and provide services for different business systems and consumers.

MIRO is not only a key bridge between consumer scenarios and crypto payments, but also promotes mainstream cryptocurrencies such as BTC to become important payment assets in the consumer market. Based on its powerful crypto payment facilities, MIRO is actively expanding its payment application ecosystem, which currently covers multiple fields such as hotel accommodation, e-commerce, and catering, accelerating the popularization and application of cryptocurrencies in the consumer market.

MIRO Crypto Payment Application System

MIRO Pay

In the MIRO crypto payment system, MIRO Pay is the core tool, and its function is similar to PayPal. Users can create a MIRO Pay account to achieve crypto payments in various consumer scenarios. As a smart payment gateway, MIRO Pay not only supports users to make fiat payments worldwide, but also supports cross-regional payments based on cryptocurrencies such as BTC to meet diverse payment needs. At the same time, MIRO Pay also supports users to transfer and pay each other through QR or DID (initial support for BTC, and later support for mainstream currencies such as USDT/MIRO), and supports real-time exchange of cryptocurrencies and multi-national fiat currencies, as well as compliant and private cross-border payments.

During the payment process, MIRO Pay integrates MIRO’s AI smart payment system, which can intelligently match the payer’s payment assets and the payee’s receiving assets, and complete the payment through the optimal route, ensuring seamless connection of encrypted payments in various scenarios.

For merchants, MIRO Pay supports offline merchant users to present the payment QR code for BTC collection, and supports real-time settlement and exchange between BTC and more than a dozen fiat currencies. It also provides API interfaces and SDKs, and sets various personalized encrypted payment solutions based on Miro Pay on the premise of meeting compliance and privacy.

Life Pay

Travel and accommodation

In the field of travel and accommodation, Miro has reached cooperation with many top global hotel and homestay brands, supporting users to use a variety of payment methods through Miro Pay to create a convenient travel payment channel. Whether it is short-term travel, medium or long-term digital nomad needs, Miro Pay can provide a comprehensive payment solution to simplify the payment problems that users may face during their travels.

Life Payment

Miro Pay is gradually covering life payment scenarios in countries around the world, providing users with a variety of cryptocurrency payment services, including payment scenarios required for daily life such as phone bills, gas fees, electricity fees, and network fees. This global crypto payment service is making the use of cryptocurrencies closer to daily life.

One-stop Web3 shopping

Miro Pay is aggregating various mainstream online e-commerce platforms, and opening encrypted payment interfaces and real-time settlement networks, so that any merchant can easily join Miro Pay’s global shopping e-commerce matrix. Based on the zero-knowledge proof solution, commodity transaction records and logistics information are realized on-chain, while protecting user privacy. Through Miro Pay, users can use cryptocurrency to complete global shopping of all categories of goods, and seamlessly enjoy a convenient, efficient and secure shopping experience.

MIRO BANK

MIRO BANK is the core asset management system in the MIRO ecosystem, providing users with comprehensive and personalized Web3 financial services. At present, MIRO BANK has launched an exclusive Web3 financial management service, which provides users with a variety of financial products through on-chain smart contracts, including stable income, risk hedging and innovative DeFi investment portfolios. Users can flexibly configure assets according to their own risk preferences and income goals, and realize transparent management and real-time monitoring of assets on a decentralized infrastructure.

In general, Miro is integrating cryptocurrency into the traditional financial system through payment by building a set of intelligent and universal encrypted payment infrastructure, and achieving seamless connection with consumer-level scenarios. Technology maturity, market demand and user awareness are the three key factors driving Consumer Summer, and the superposition of external factors such as the progress of ETFs and the general election has further accelerated this process. MIRO is facing the market at the right time. As the first infrastructure featuring smart payment, it will become the most critical link in promoting the outbreak of Consumer Summer.

Disclaimer:

This content is for informational purposes only. Information verification has been done to the best of our ability. Still, due to the nature of the blockchain (cryptocurrency, NFT, mining, etc.) sector as a whole, you are advised to conduct your own additional research and exercise caution. Investments in these fields are inherently risky and should be approached with due diligence.