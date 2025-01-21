DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

Latest News

Cathay Securities Taps ViewTrade to Power Real-Time U.S. Fractional Trading Services

ByEthan Lin

Jan 21, 2025

ViewTrade Holding Corporation (“ViewTrade”) and Cathay Securities (“Cathay”) announced a strategic partnership to provide Cathay’s retail clients with real-time fractional trading capabilities of U.S. securities. Customers will benefit from ViewTrade’s modern trading experience while retaining access to Cathay’s robust investing services.

To address market demand for fractional investments in U.S. securities across multiple asset classes, Cathay introduced the “U.S. Stock Dollar-Based Order” earlier this year. This industry-first achievement in Taiwan has disrupted the trading market as investors can now leverage real-time fractional trading of U.S. stocks and ETFs, with support for fractional fixed income launching as well. Cathay has further enhanced access to U.S. stock investments by recently reducing the minimum notional amount for fractional trading to just $100, empowering more investors to participate in the market.

“We are excited to partner with Cathay Securities and support their mission to open U.S. trading accessibility for Taiwanese investors,” said Andy Liao, ViewTrade’s Regional Manager in Asia. “Asia-Pacific has long been a hub for ViewTrade, as we partner with leading brokerage firms, banks, fintechs and other innovators in 30 countries around the world. We look forward to continuing to share our technology with clients and partners to enhance retail investing experiences the world over.”

ViewTrade provides financial services firms with technology to transform their retail trading capabilities. ViewTrade’s partnership with Cathay underscores the firm’s commitment to expanding its reach across the APAC market and widening cross-border trading in the region. ViewTrade has supported customers in Asia for more than two decades and established its first APAC headquarters in Taiwan in 2017.

“We are excited to support Cathay as they expand their offerings to retail investors,” added James St. Clair, President of ViewTrade Securities. “We are encouraged by Cathay’s continuing growth after more than 5 years of working together. Over the coming years, we will keep expanding our financial services and tech stack to allow Cathay the opportunity to broaden their reach, and to further empower investors in Taiwan to achieve their goals of access and investment diversification.”

“Our partnership with ViewTrade equips our clients with the tools and flexibility they need for tailored investing strategies involving the top U.S. stocks and ETFs,” said Jeremy Wu, Senior Executive Vice President, Global Finance Division, Cathay Securities Corporation, “We look forward to furthering our collaboration with ViewTrade to provide the seamless trading experience our customers deserve.” 

About Cathay Securities

Cathay Securities Corporation is a financial services and investment firm that provides private and institutional brokerage and investment banking to individual and institutional clients. In response to the deregulation of Taiwan’s securities market and the diversification of financial products, Cathay Securities break through the traditional brokerage business model, and focus on the development and design of derivative financial products, investment transactions and risk management. About the core vision of Cathay Securities, we would inherit the professional persistence and quality of the parent company, Cathay Financial Holdings, complete personal financial management and corporate financial services, give full play to the benefits of cross-selling, and provide customers with one-stop shopping services.

For more information, please visit https://www.cathaysec.com.tw/english/index.aspx.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

Related News

Miro: Building a payment system with BTC at the core, leading a new wave of Consumer Summer
Jan 21, 2025 Ethan Lin
GP Solutions Receives Clutch Recognition as Premier Verified and a Global Honoree and Champion for Fall 2024
Jan 21, 2025 Ethan Lin
Wexxo Expands Horizons with OMNX Token and Groundbreaking Features in Blockchain Gaming
Jan 21, 2025 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2024 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801