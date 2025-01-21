Cathay Securities Taps ViewTrade to Power Real-Time U.S. Fractional Trading Services

ViewTrade Holding Corporation (“ViewTrade”) and Cathay Securities (“Cathay”) announced a strategic partnership to provide Cathay’s retail clients with real-time fractional trading capabilities of U.S. securities. Customers will benefit from ViewTrade’s modern trading experience while retaining access to Cathay’s robust investing services.

To address market demand for fractional investments in U.S. securities across multiple asset classes, Cathay introduced the “U.S. Stock Dollar-Based Order” earlier this year. This industry-first achievement in Taiwan has disrupted the trading market as investors can now leverage real-time fractional trading of U.S. stocks and ETFs, with support for fractional fixed income launching as well. Cathay has further enhanced access to U.S. stock investments by recently reducing the minimum notional amount for fractional trading to just $100, empowering more investors to participate in the market.

“We are excited to partner with Cathay Securities and support their mission to open U.S. trading accessibility for Taiwanese investors,” said Andy Liao, ViewTrade’s Regional Manager in Asia. “Asia-Pacific has long been a hub for ViewTrade, as we partner with leading brokerage firms, banks, fintechs and other innovators in 30 countries around the world. We look forward to continuing to share our technology with clients and partners to enhance retail investing experiences the world over.”

ViewTrade provides financial services firms with technology to transform their retail trading capabilities. ViewTrade’s partnership with Cathay underscores the firm’s commitment to expanding its reach across the APAC market and widening cross-border trading in the region. ViewTrade has supported customers in Asia for more than two decades and established its first APAC headquarters in Taiwan in 2017.

“We are excited to support Cathay as they expand their offerings to retail investors,” added James St. Clair, President of ViewTrade Securities. “We are encouraged by Cathay’s continuing growth after more than 5 years of working together. Over the coming years, we will keep expanding our financial services and tech stack to allow Cathay the opportunity to broaden their reach, and to further empower investors in Taiwan to achieve their goals of access and investment diversification.”

“Our partnership with ViewTrade equips our clients with the tools and flexibility they need for tailored investing strategies involving the top U.S. stocks and ETFs,” said Jeremy Wu, Senior Executive Vice President, Global Finance Division, Cathay Securities Corporation, “We look forward to furthering our collaboration with ViewTrade to provide the seamless trading experience our customers deserve.”

About Cathay Securities

Cathay Securities Corporation is a financial services and investment firm that provides private and institutional brokerage and investment banking to individual and institutional clients. In response to the deregulation of Taiwan’s securities market and the diversification of financial products, Cathay Securities break through the traditional brokerage business model, and focus on the development and design of derivative financial products, investment transactions and risk management. About the core vision of Cathay Securities, we would inherit the professional persistence and quality of the parent company, Cathay Financial Holdings, complete personal financial management and corporate financial services, give full play to the benefits of cross-selling, and provide customers with one-stop shopping services.

For more information, please visit https://www.cathaysec.com.tw/english/index.aspx.