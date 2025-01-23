Seagull Watch Unveils the Flight Series Split-Seconds Chronograph: A Monumental Leap in Chinese Watchmaking

In a remarkable display of horological prowess, Seagull Watch has officially launched the Flight Series Split-Seconds Chronograph. This timepiece isn’t just another addition to the brand’s catalog; it represents a seismic shift in the Chinese watchmaking landscape. Marking the debut of the nation’s first self-developed and produced split-seconds chronograph, it cements Seagull Watch’s standing as a trailblazer in the world of haute horlogerie. Spanning seven decades of watchmaking excellence, Seagull Watch’s journey from the creation of China’s first aviation chronograph in 1963 to the introduction of this cutting-edge timepiece today is a saga of unwavering commitment to craftsmanship and a ceaseless pursuit of innovation.

Every element of the Flight Series Split-Seconds Chronograph, from the painstakingly engineered movement to the meticulously designed exterior, is a testament to the painstaking efforts and technical acumen of Seagull Watch’s master watchmakers. This timepiece, a harmonious fusion of functionality and aesthetics, epitomizes the brand’s unyielding quest for the pinnacle of timekeeping precision. Undoubtedly, it is set to etch an indelible mark in the chronicles of Chinese watchmaking history.

Split-Seconds Function: A Marvel of Precision Engineering

In 1961, Tianjin Watch Factory, now known globally as Seagull Watch, received a momentous commission to design an aviation chronograph for the Chinese Air Force, aiming to break free from the shackles of imported timepieces. Through arduous research and development, the ST3 movement was successfully crafted, heralding a new era in the production of movements for air force flight chronographs. By the close of 1963, China’s first aviation chronograph, the iconic “1963” model, made its grand entrance, sending shockwaves through the industry. Building on the success of the ST3, Seagull Watch went on to develop the ST19 multi-functional mechanical chronograph movement, the sole domestic manual column-wheel chronograph movement, equipped with minute and second timing functions and a five-hand display.

The ST1961 movement powering the Flight Series Split-Seconds Chronograph represents the zenith of the ST19 lineage. Traditional chronographs are often limited to recording a single continuous time interval. Once the timing function is paused to retrieve data, subsequent timing operations are disrupted, making it impossible to record two distinct time periods simultaneously. In contrast, the split-seconds chronograph functions as if it houses two independent timing engines. It can effortlessly capture an intermediate moment without impeding the primary timing process, providing the wearer with the ability to precisely record two separate time points.

The split-seconds functionality of this remarkable timepiece is made possible by the ingenious and intricate design of the ST1961 movement. When the button at the 10 o’clock position is pressed, a complex network of mechanical components springs into action. This mechanism deftly controls the pause of the independent timing second hand, while the primary timing second hand continues its smooth journey, powered by a stable escapement system. The two functions operate autonomously yet can be seamlessly synchronized when needed. This mastery of mechanical principles and the exacting standards for component precision are a resounding testament to the extraordinary skills and ingenuity of Seagull Watch’s watchmaking virtuosos, propelling the split-seconds chronograph to new heights of precision.

Exquisite Craftsmanship: A Confluence of Luxury and Design

The dial of the Flight Series Split-Seconds Chronograph is a veritable masterpiece, showcasing the unparalleled skills of Seagull Watch’s independent watchmakers. The SDL special process is employed to create the main dial, which is meticulously carved with a hair-thin milling cutter and then enhanced with a painstaking manual multi-layer coloring technique. Each layer of color is revealed through a high-temperature baking process, resulting in a flawless, pristine white finish. The multi-layer design of the dial not only pays homage to the classic aesthetic of the Flight Series but also creates a visually arresting effect, with the tachymeter scale, dial, and timing sub-dials clearly defined and distinct.

The timing sub-dials at the 3 o’clock and 9 o’clock positions are crafted with the utmost precision, using a diamond turning tool to create a surface that is both delicate and refined. The fine spark pattern on the sub-dials is a seamless blend of traditional watchmaking artistry and modern innovation.

The design of the dial hour markers is a nod to the brand’s rich heritage, drawing inspiration from the original design manuscript of the Flight Series dating back to 1962. This connection to the past endows the watch with a unique identity, allowing the wearer to experience a tangible link to Seagull Watch’s storied history. The hour markers are created through a painstaking process that begins with manual mold carving, followed by high-impact extrusion, precision turning, and polishing, resulting in a three-dimensional and textured finish.

The blue curved hands, crafted from materials of sufficient thickness, are designed with a curved surface to enhance their visual impact. Under light, they glisten with an elegance that is emblematic of Seagull Watch’s unwavering commitment to detail. This timepiece is not merely a precision instrument; it is a work of art, representing the perfect union of innovative craftsmanship and luxurious design.

Titanium Case: Lightweight, Durable, and Technologically Advanced

Titanium has emerged as a favored material in the watchmaking industry, prized for its unique combination of properties, including its lightweight nature, high strength, corrosion resistance, hypoallergenicity, and its ability to take on a variety of finishes, each with its own distinct aesthetic appeal. The Flight Series Split-Seconds Chronograph features a case entirely crafted from titanium, offering both comfort and durability. This choice of material not only reduces the weight of the timepiece, making it more comfortable to wear, but also reflects Seagull Watch’s forward-thinking approach to material innovation.

The side of the case is finished with a brushed texture, which not only adds a tactile dimension but also enhances grip, making the operation of the crown and buttons more intuitive. The button guilloché process, applied with meticulous attention to detail, further elevates the aesthetic of the timepiece. Each pattern is carefully engraved, providing a tactile feedback that is both satisfying and luxurious, adding a touch of sophistication to the overall design.

Complemented by an alligator leather strap, the Flight Series Split-Seconds Chronograph achieves a harmonious balance between functionality and style. The strap is designed to fit the case perfectly, enhancing both comfort and elegance, making it suitable for both formal occasions and everyday wear.

The Seagull Watch Flight Series Split-Seconds Chronograph is a crowning achievement in Chinese watchmaking, representing the brand’s unwavering dedication to precision, craftsmanship, and innovation. It stands as a testament to Seagull Watch’s position as a leader in the industry and a symbol of the boundless potential for growth and excellence in Chinese horology. Looking ahead, Seagull Watch is poised to continue pushing the boundaries of watchmaking, driven by a passion for innovation and a commitment to the art of timekeeping.

