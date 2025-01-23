Meta Faces Backlash for Forcing Users to Follow Trump’s Facebook Account

In a surprising turn of events, Facebook users discovered on January 20, 2025, that they were automatically following President Donald Trump‘s official Facebook account without their consent. Many of these users were previously following Joe Biden’s official account prior to the unexpected change. This incident has raised questions about whether it was an intentional act or a technical glitch. Mark Zuckerberg’s company, Meta, has faced accusations of forcing users to follow both Trump and Vice President JD Vance‘s profiles, leaving many users frustrated and demanding an explanation.

Social Media Backlash and User Complaints

Reports of the incident quickly spread across social media platforms, including X and Reddit. People expressed outrage, urging others to review their accounts and unfollow Trump and Vance if they did not wish to follow them. However, some users reported difficulties in doing so, claiming that attempts to unfollow resulted in being automatically re-added. This fueled further speculation about the motives behind the sudden change and led to accusations of Meta’s alleged favoritism toward Trump.

“I did not follow Trump’s Facebook page. Meta is clicking ‘follow’ for their users. This is an abuse of their power and should be a terms of service violation,” stated a user on X.

The situation intensified as reports emerged about Zuckerberg’s $1 million donation to Trump’s inauguration fund. Critics viewed this as an example of the tech billionaire “cozying up” to the new president. Additionally, a Reddit user shared their experience on the Facebook subreddit, describing how they were compelled to follow both Trump and the White House accounts. The incident sparked widespread dismay and prompted calls for an investigation into what some described as an “abuse of power” and a “terms of service violation.”

“A heads up for anyone that has Facebook. Zuckerberg saw to it that everyone without their consent followed the President Donald J. Trump Facebook page. I highly suggest you all unfollow that fascist dirt bag,” commented X user @87_RobertM.

Despite the updated POTUS page reflecting the change, the follows remained independent of the official POTUS account. This further fueled suspicions surrounding Meta’s role in facilitating the automatic follows.

What The Author Thinks The incident raises significant concerns about user autonomy and the ethical responsibilities of social media platforms. If the reports are accurate, such actions by Meta could undermine public trust in digital platforms, highlighting the importance of transparency and user control in social media operations. It is essential for Meta to address these allegations promptly to restore user confidence and ensure that their platform remains a space where individual choice is respected and maintained.

Featured image credit: PickPik

Follow us for more breaking news on DMR