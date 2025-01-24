Beckerman Women’s Health in Rockville, MD, Advocates for Annual Wellness Visits During Cervical Cancer Awareness Month

As Cervical Cancer Awareness Month begins, Beckerman Women’s Health is encouraging women to prioritize their health by scheduling annual wellness visits. While updated guidelines may suggest that Pap smears are not needed every year, Beckerman Women’s Health emphasizes that these yearly check-ups remain a critical component of comprehensive care.

“Annual visits are not just about Pap smears,” says Dr. Tobie Beckerman, a board-certified gynecologist and the leader of Beckerman Women’s Health. “These appointments are an opportunity for women to be cared for, discuss their concerns, review health changes, and focus on prevention. Every woman deserves the time and attention to ensure their overall well-being.”

Cervical cancer is a preventable disease, yet nearly 14,000 women in the United States are diagnosed annually. Routine screenings, such as Pap smears and HPV tests, remain essential for early detection and prevention. However, Beckerman Women’s Health reminds patients that wellness visits are about so much more than screenings—they are a time to address broader aspects of health, including hormone management, fertility, mental health, lifestyle adjustments, and personalized care.

Beckerman Women’s Health is proud to stand with healthcare providers nationwide in raising awareness of cervical cancer while encouraging women to stay proactive about their health. This month is an important reminder to schedule wellness visits, which are key to addressing both preventive care and overall health concerns.

About Dr. Tobie Beckerman

Dr. Tobie Beckerman, an OB/GYN and integrative gynecologist at Beckerman Women’s Health in Maryland, has over 35 years of experience providing compassionate, personalized care. Known for her expertise in menopause management and breast cancer genetic screening, she was twice named a top gynecologist by Bethesda Magazine. Dr. Beckerman’s practice focuses on patient connection, cutting-edge care, and advanced treatments like laser therapy. Outside of medicine, she is dedicated to her family, community, and charitable causes.