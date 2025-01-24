Rhaine Medical Spa Announces “New Year, New Beauty Goals” Event in Breckenridge

Rhaine Medical Spa is excited to host its inaugural New Year, New Beauty Goals event, a community gathering dedicated to wellness, innovation, and self-care. The event will take place on Thursday, January 30, 2025, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM, at 1000 E. Williams Street, Breckenridge, Texas 76424.

This special evening is designed to empower attendees to embrace their beauty and well-being through expert insights and the latest advancements in aesthetic treatments. Guests will have the opportunity to explore personalized approaches to self-care, connect with healthcare professionals, and discover cutting-edge treatments like the Gentle Max Pro, a revolutionary technology for enhancing skin health and beauty.

Highlights of the Event:

Expert-Led Education : Attendees can engage with Rhaine Medical Spa’s team of expert providers to learn about the Gentle Max Pro and other treatments. This is an opportunity to ask questions and explore customized beauty solutions tailored to individual needs.

: Attendees can engage with Rhaine Medical Spa’s team of expert providers to learn about the Gentle Max Pro and other treatments. This is an opportunity to ask questions and explore customized beauty solutions tailored to individual needs. Exciting Raffles and Prizes : Guests will have the chance to win prizes, including a free Gentle Max Pro treatment, a skincare gift set, and a $150 spa credit.

: Guests will have the chance to win prizes, including a free Gentle Max Pro treatment, a skincare gift set, and a $150 spa credit. Event-Only Pricing : Special discounts on select services will be available exclusively to event attendees.

: Special discounts on select services will be available exclusively to event attendees. Complimentary Goodie Bags : The first 10 attendees to arrive will receive a free goodie bag filled with self-care essentials.

: The first 10 attendees to arrive will receive a free goodie bag filled with self-care essentials. Networking and Refreshments: Lite bites and refreshments will be served, creating a relaxing atmosphere for connection and conversation.

The event is open to the public, and attendees are encouraged to bring a friend to share in the experience. As an added incentive, guests who bring a friend will receive an extra raffle ticket, increasing their chances of winning one of the evening’s coveted prizes.

Why Attend?

“This event is an opportunity for us to connect with the community and share the innovative treatments and expertise we offer,” said the staff at Rhaine Medical Spa. “We are committed to helping individuals feel confident and empowered in their own skin, and this gathering is a celebration of that mission.”

Whether you are seeking to refresh your beauty routine or explore the latest advancements in aesthetic care, New Year, New Beauty Goals promises to be an evening of education, inspiration, and rejuvenation.

RSVP and More Information

Space is limited! Individuals can RSVP today at https://mailchi.mp/rhainemedspa/event

About Rhaine Medical Spa



Rhaine Medical Spa is dedicated to providing the highest standard of beauty and wellness care in Breckenridge and beyond. With a focus on innovative treatments, personalized service, and expert care, Rhaine Medical Spa empowers clients to achieve their health and beauty goals.