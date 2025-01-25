AST SpaceMobile Embarks on Satellite Testing with AT&T Phones After FCC Approval

AST SpaceMobile has received the green light to commence testing its BlueBird satellites with AT&T phones across the United States. This marks a significant development in its mission to deliver high-speed internet directly to consumer phones. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) granted the company special temporary authority, allowing it to test these innovative satellites using AT&T’s network spectrum until May 30.

Launching and Testing BlueBird Satellites

Last fall, AST SpaceMobile launched and deployed five BlueBird satellites into Earth’s orbit. The company’s ambition is to eventually establish continuous coverage over the US, which will require the launch of 45 to 60 satellites. The recent FCC approval is an essential step in this endeavor, as it allows the company to begin meaningful tests that could transform cellular connectivity.

In November, AST SpaceMobile began the process of seeking FCC approval for these test operations. The company also applied for the same test authority with another US partner, Verizon, although clearance from the FCC remains pending. Meanwhile, AST SpaceMobile has been collaborating with T-Mobile to provide satellite connectivity to its consumers. T-Mobile has initiated a beta program, inviting select subscribers to test the technology for free.

AST SpaceMobile plans to leverage the cellular capabilities of up to 2,000 “end user handsets” for AT&T during this beta-testing phase. This testing will use specific AT&T-licensed radio bands across the country. However, full FCC clearance is necessary before AST SpaceMobile can permanently operate these satellites commercially.

“AST SpaceMobile will aggressively look for opportunities to provide such service pursuant to experimental authority, and hopes to simultaneously provide immediate help to first responders,” – AST SpaceMobile

The journey toward offering global high-speed data through dozens of BlueBird satellites continues for AST SpaceMobile. The company’s vision faces stiff competition from rivals like SpaceX, which has already secured FCC approval for its own Starlink service tailored for phones.

What The Author Thinks The FCC’s decision to allow AST SpaceMobile to test its BlueBird satellites using AT&T’s network is a pivotal moment in the quest to enhance mobile connectivity via satellite technology. This move not only highlights the potential for significant advancements in direct-to-phone satellite internet but also underscores the growing competitiveness in the field, with AST SpaceMobile positioning itself against formidable rivals like SpaceX. If successful, these tests could pave the way for widespread changes in how we access and utilize mobile internet, fundamentally altering connectivity landscapes, especially in underserved areas.

Featured image credit: PxHere

