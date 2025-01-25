Bedrock Energy Drives Innovation in Data Center Cooling with Geothermal Technology

Bedrock Energy, a pioneering startup, is making strides in the realm of geothermal energy by employing sophisticated data analysis techniques derived from the oil and gas sector. This innovative approach positions geothermal energy as a viable and efficient cooling solution for data centers, especially when combined with solar farms. With constant heat generation from servers, geothermal systems offer a space-efficient method by utilizing depths of 800 to 1,000 feet, three times more efficient than traditional cooling methods.

The company recently partnered with Dominion Energy to explore further applications of geothermal energy. This collaboration highlights Bedrock Energy’s commitment to leveraging natural resources for sustainable solutions. Their focus on automation aims to accelerate installations and broaden their operational scope, particularly in commercial buildings where space is limited.

“In a cooling dominant location that can very well be 800 to 1,000 feet, which is three times more space efficient. And in a heating dominant location, that can very well be 1,000 to 1,200 feet or even more, which is two times more space efficient,” said Joselyn Lai, co-founder and CEO of Bedrock Energy.

Advantages for Data Centers

Geothermal energy presents a consistent electricity usage model, advantageous for data centers that require round-the-clock cooling. The approach is not only efficient but also environmentally friendly, offering a sustainable alternative to conventional cooling methods. Geothermal wells typically reach depths of around 500 feet, but Bedrock Energy aims to push beyond these limitations through advanced drilling technologies.

The startup has successfully completed two installations—one at an office building in Austin, Texas and another at a resort in Utah. These projects serve as testaments to the practical application and scalability of their geothermal solutions. The company’s efforts have garnered significant financial backing, with a $12 million Series A funding round led by Titanium Ventures.

“Broadly speaking, cooling with geothermal is about twice as efficient as cooling with water and air, especially at the hottest times of the day when it’s very, very humid, which is what happens in a lot of states that have data centers,” Lai remarked.

Bedrock Energy’s strategic focus includes targeting commercial properties where land scarcity is a concern, as geothermal systems require considerably less land compared to alternative cooling methods. This aspect makes geothermal an attractive option for urban areas with limited real estate availability.

“It’s pretty shallow, and you’re going to need two or three times the amount of space if you only go to those depths,” Lai explained.

Author’s Opinion

Bedrock Energy’s innovative integration of geothermal technology into the data center industry represents a significant advancement in sustainable cooling solutions. Their approach not only addresses environmental concerns but also offers substantial efficiency improvements over traditional methods. By pushing the boundaries of geothermal technology and collaborating with established energy firms, Bedrock Energy is poised to lead a shift toward more sustainable infrastructure in the tech industry, which could set a new standard for future developments.

