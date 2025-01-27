iOS 18 Adoption Reaches 68% Across iPhones, Apple Reports

Apple released new adoption figures on Friday, showcasing how users have embraced iOS 18 since its public debut in September 2024. The new mobile operating system is now installed on 68% of compatible devices. For iPhones released in the last four years, that figure jumps to 78%.

Distribution Across Older Devices

Among older iPhones, 19% are still running iOS 17, while 13% are using an even earlier version of the operating system. For iPhones released in the past four years, 19% remain on iOS 17, and just 5% are running earlier iOS builds. This decline in older iOS versions is understandable, as newer models tend to ship with either iOS 17 or 18, and early adopters are more likely to update to the latest software.

These figures closely mirror those Apple presented in 2024 when it reported iOS 17 adoption rates.

The marquee feature of iOS 18 is Apple Intelligence, the company’s approach to generative AI. This arrived with the first major update, iOS 18.1, and additional features were introduced in 18.2, with the current public version being iOS 18.2.1. Despite its early promise, Apple Intelligence has faced some challenges, including issues with News notification summaries, which led to a rollback by the company.

In contrast, iPadOS 18 adoption is slower than its iPhone counterpart. Currently, 53% of all iPads are running iPadOS 18, with that figure increasing to 63% for iPads released in the past four years.

What The Author Thinks Apple’s adoption rate for iOS 18 is impressive, especially on newer devices, but the company still faces challenges with its older user base and the iPad segment. While the focus on generative AI is a strong selling point, the hiccups with Apple Intelligence show that even Apple can stumble with new technologies. The lower adoption rates for iPadOS 18, however, highlight that not all of Apple’s platforms see the same uptake. It would be worth watching how Apple handles these challenges moving forward to ensure the smooth and consistent roll-out of updates across all devices.

