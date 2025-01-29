Trump’s Border Czar Confirms Daily Deportations for the Next 4 Years

Trump’s “border czar” Tom Homan said that mass deportations will be carried out every day throughout Trump’s term, and that the numbers will continue to rise each week.

Homan appeared on ABC’s This Week on Sunday, where he detailed the administration’s ongoing deportation efforts. When asked about the use of military aircraft for deportations, Homan confirmed, “Yes,” explaining that for the first time, military planes had been used to fly deportees back to their home countries. U.S. officials stated that two military flights carrying more than 150 migrants were sent to Guatemala on Thursday.

Deportation Numbers Will Continue to Rise

Homan emphasized that millions of people will be deported, with the number of deportations increasing as arrests expand nationwide. He noted that the current focus is on deporting individuals who pose a public safety threat or national security threat, and as the scope broadens, more arrests will be made.

“Right now, it’s countering public safety threats, national security threats,” Homan said, pointing out that the current group of deportees is a smaller population. “But as that aperture opens, there’ll be more arrests nationwide.”

When asked if the administration would target everyone in the U.S. illegally, Homan responded, “If you’re in the country illegally, you’re on the table.” He stressed that entering the country illegally is a crime under Title 8 of the United States Code, specifically referencing statute 1325. Homan also made it clear that those who are illegally in the U.S. and have not been ordered to leave by a federal judge should leave voluntarily.

However, Homan acknowledged that the administration would not be able to deport every single individual in the U.S. illegally due to funding limitations.

Funding and Resources for Deportations

Homan was realistic about the challenges, telling ABC that the success of the deportation plans depends largely on the funding Congress provides. “We can do what we can with the money we have,” Homan said, noting that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lacks the necessary resources to arrest all undocumented immigrants in the U.S. He also pointed out that with more funding, more deportations could be achieved.

Homan defined success as removing public safety threats from the streets and eliminating gang members, particularly referencing illegal alien gang members like those associated with the Tren de Agua cartel. He stated that when crime rates among illegal immigrants drop, it would be considered a success. “Every public safety threat removed [from] this country is success,” he said. “Every national security [threat] we find and remove from the country is a success.”

Author’s Opinion While the administration’s goal of safeguarding public safety and national security is understandable, the relentless push for mass deportations raises concerns about the human cost. Such actions disproportionately affect families, disrupt lives, and may not address the underlying issues driving illegal immigration. Rather than focusing exclusively on deportation, it’s essential to explore long-term solutions that balance security with compassion and fairness. Effective immigration reform that addresses the root causes of migration is crucial for lasting change.

Featured image credit: jcomp via Freepik

Follow us for more breaking news on DMR