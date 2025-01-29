FemCare MedSpa Hosts Galentine’s Movie Night: Breaking the Silence on Women’s Most Powerful Transition

FemCare MedSpa invites women to experience “The [M] Factor: Shredding the Silence on Menopause” – the groundbreaking PBS documentary that’s changing the conversation about women’s wellness. This intimate Galentine’s gathering offers the opportunity to transform both your understanding of menopause and your options for optimal wellness.

Event Details:

Date: Thursday, February 13th, 2025

Time: 5:30 PM – 7:00 PM

Location: FemCare MedSpa, 61 Raymond Road, Suite 10, West Hartford, CT 06107

An Evening of Empowerment and Transformation:

The [M] Factor documentary unveils the untold stories and hidden challenges that millions of women face – challenges that no longer need to be endured in silence. Following this exclusive screening, immerse yourself in an intimate Q&A session led by Clinical Director Julian Grant, MSN-Ed, RN, alongside specialists in holistic nutrition and advanced medical aesthetics. Discover groundbreaking solutions for intimate wellness, including revolutionary non-invasive treatments for vaginal rejuvenation and pelvic floor health, while exploring FemCare’s complete spectrum of beauty and skincare innovations.

Experience an Evening of:

-Private screening of this powerful PBS documentary

-Candid Q&A with women’s wellness experts

-Exclusive event-only pricing on comprehensive wellness packages

-Relaxed atmosphere with movie-night refreshments

“The [M] Factor documentary opens a crucial conversation,” says Julian Grant, MSN-Ed, RN. “At FemCare, we’re taking that conversation further by offering immediate, effective solutions. Whether you’re seeking intimate wellness, skin rejuvenation, or total body confidence, this evening is your gateway to understanding and accessing the most advanced treatments available.”

Limited Time, Limited Seating:

Don’t miss this exclusive opportunity to be part of a transformative evening where understanding meets action, and solutions are within reach. Special event-only pricing will be available exclusively to attendees, making this the perfect time to invest in your complete wellness journey.

For more information and to reserve your spot, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/galentines-movie-night-the-m-factor-shredding-the-silence-on-menopause-tickets-1199275829289?aff=oddtdtcreator