Bill Gates Criticizes Musk for Political Influence in Europe

Microsoft founder Bill Gates weighed in on his fellow billionaire Elon Musk’s international political ambitions, twice calling the Tesla and SpaceX owner’s support for far-right movements abroad “insane.”

Gates on Musk’s Political Influence

During a weekend of interviews promoting his upcoming memoir Source Code: My Beginnings, which hits bookstores in February, Gates was uncharacteristically candid about Musk’s recent political efforts. In an interview with The Sunday Times, Gates criticized Musk for attempting to influence politics in the UK and Europe.

“It’s really insane that he can destabilize the political situations in countries,” Gates said. “I think in the U.S., foreigners aren’t allowed to give money; other countries maybe should adopt safeguards to make sure super-rich foreigners aren’t distorting their elections.”

Gates emphasized that he was “not at all” concerned about influencing politics in the same manner as Musk. However, Gates was also noted for donating $50 million to Democratic nominee Kamala Harris in October, as reported by The New York Times.

“You want to promote the right wing but say Nigel Farage is not right wing enough,” Gates remarked about Musk’s views. “I mean, this is insane s—. You are for the AfD [German far-right party Alternative for Germany].”

Musk’s Ambitions and Overreach

While Gates was critical of Musk’s political stance, he also offered some muted praise for the tech mogul. He implied that Musk might be taking on more than he can handle, stating, “We can all overreach.” Gates acknowledged Musk’s intelligence, adding that someone as smart as Musk should think carefully about how they can help. “But this is populist stirring,” he added, referring to Musk’s political actions.

Speaking with The Wall Street Journal on Sunday, Gates seemed cautiously optimistic about Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency—the panel tasked by President Trump with reducing the federal budget. Gates expressed hope that Musk’s group would look at areas such as “pension, defense, and healthcare,” but hoped that critical programs, like those delivering life-saving medication to HIV and AIDS patients in Africa, would not be cut.

After Trump’s electoral victory in November, the president boasted about a meeting with Silicon Valley titans, including Gates, at his Mar-a-Lago resort before his inauguration. Gates admitted to a three-hour “engaging conversation” with Trump, where they discussed some of the Gates Foundation’s priorities, such as breakthroughs in HIV treatment and polio eradication.

What The Author Thinks Gates and Musk’s rivalry over political influence underscores the danger of allowing the super-rich to dictate global politics. Whether it’s Musk’s foreign influence or Gates’ charitable donations, both men wield power that impacts millions. However, we must ask whether these individuals are truly the best stewards of the public good or simply using their wealth to shape political outcomes that benefit their own agendas. More transparency, accountability, and fair regulations are needed to ensure that the influence of billionaires doesn’t disrupt the democratic process.

Featured image credit: OnInnovation via Flickr

Follow us for more breaking news on DMR