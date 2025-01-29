Hyperion Functional Medicine: Transforming Cancer Care with Functional Oncology

Hyperion Functional Medicine introduces a transformative approach to cancer care through its Functional Oncology program, designed to optimize treatment, promote healing, and help prevent recurrence. Founded by Jennifer Bouchard, NP, in memory of her daughter, Hannah, who passed away from a rare Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma in 2020, the program emphasizes the importance of addressing the root causes of disease to restore health and build resilience.

Functional Oncology represents a shift in cancer care, complementing traditional oncology by focusing on the body’s biological systems and the microenvironment in which cancer thrives. This approach empowers patients to create a healthier cellular environment that supports recovery and long-term wellness.

Understanding Functional Oncology

Unlike conventional cancer treatments that target the disease directly, Functional Oncology looks at the whole person, identifying and addressing factors that contribute to cancer’s development and progression. Research suggests that only 5–10% of cancers are linked to genetic mutations, while the remaining 90–95% are influenced by lifestyle and environmental factors, such as:

Poor diet

Chronic inflammation

Environmental toxins

Stress and trauma

Mitochondrial dysfunction

By targeting these underlying causes, Functional Oncology aims to create a cellular environment that inhibits cancer growth and supports the body’s natural healing mechanisms.

The Hyperion Functional Oncology Program

Hyperion Functional Medicine integrates Functional Oncology principles to provide patients with a personalized roadmap to health. Key focus areas include:

Reducing Inflammation – Chronic inflammation disrupts cellular function and promotes cancer progression. Anti-inflammatory interventions, including diet and lifestyle changes, are central to the program. Optimizing Mitochondrial Function – Mitochondria are the powerhouses of cells. Supporting mitochondrial health through targeted nutrition and supplements helps restore normal cellular energy production. Detoxification and Gut Health – An unhealthy gut can impair immune function and contribute to systemic inflammation. The program emphasizes gut health and detoxification to improve overall resilience. Hormone and Glycemic Regulation – Hormonal imbalances and elevated blood sugar levels can fuel cancer growth. Strategies to balance hormones and stabilize blood sugar are incorporated into treatment plans. Immune System Support – Strengthening the immune system enhances the body’s ability to detect and destroy cancer cells. Functional Oncology uses nutrition, supplementation, and stress reduction to optimize immune health.

A Complement to Standard Cancer Treatment

Functional Oncology does not replace conventional cancer treatments but works alongside them to enhance their effectiveness. While standard treatments like chemotherapy, radiation, and surgery target cancer cells, Functional Oncology focuses on the patient’s overall health and the factors that influence cancer outcomes.

“Cancer is not just a disease of cells—it’s a systemic issue involving the entire body,” said Jen Bouchard, NP. “By addressing the cellular microenvironment, we can create conditions that promote healing and help prevent recurrence.”

Who Can Benefit

The Hyperion Functional Oncology program is ideal for:

Individuals at high risk for cancer

Patients undergoing active cancer treatment

Survivors seeking to prevent recurrence

Patients are guided through a comprehensive assessment and personalized care plan. Virtual consultations and ongoing support ensure accessibility and continuity of care.

Learn More

To discover whether the Hyperion Functional Oncology program is right for them, individuals can schedule an “Inspiration Encounter” by visiting https://hyperionfunctionalmedicine.com/scheduled-an-appointment/ or contacting (216) 333–7860

About Hyperion Functional Medicine

Hyperion Functional Medicine offers a holistic approach to cancer care, integrating Functional Oncology principles with standard treatments to optimize health and improve outcomes. Through personalized care plans and education, the practice empowers patients to address the root causes of disease and thrive.