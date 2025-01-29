Poland Surpasses El Salvador in Global Bitcoin ATM Count

Poland added 10 new Bitcoin ATMs on Jan. 27, bringing its total to 219 active machines and surpassing El Salvador as the fifth-largest cryptocurrency ATM network globally, following the US, Canada, Australia, and Spain.

Poland has been steadily expanding its cryptocurrency ATM network, adding 24 new machines during its four-month-long installation spree that began in October 2024. The country’s growth in crypto ATM installations reflects the increasing global demand for such services. Other leading nations, such as Canada, Spain, and Australia, continue to see consistent growth in their local active crypto ATMs, according to Bitcoin ATM Radar data.

El Salvador’s Crypto ATM Stagnation

Despite a strong start, El Salvador, which was once the third-largest crypto ATM hub globally in October 2022, has not expanded its Bitcoin ATM network. With 215 machines initially installed to support Bitcoin adoption, the country has not increased its existing capacity, a move that contrasts with other major economies. Cointelegraph reached out to Salvadoran authorities to gain insights into the country’s future plans for Bitcoin adoption and crypto ATM expansion.

Poland’s rapid expansion of Bitcoin ATMs, including 12 new machines in January alone, highlights the country’s commitment to supporting cryptocurrency adoption. These ATMs provide grassroots exposure to Bitcoin and support unbanked populations, despite some concerns from regulators about potential misuse for money laundering and terrorism financing. Overall, crypto ATMs remain a crucial infrastructure element for expanding cryptocurrency accessibility.

Globally, around 38,100 crypto ATMs are active across 65 countries and are operated by 356 different companies. Australia has seen the most consistent growth in crypto ATMs, joining the 1,000+ Bitcoin ATM club alongside the US and Canada in April 2024.

Author’s Opinion El Salvador’s reluctance to expand its Bitcoin ATM network despite being an early adopter is concerning. As global momentum builds, other countries like Poland are taking active steps to enhance cryptocurrency accessibility. El Salvador’s missed opportunity could hinder its continued leadership in Bitcoin adoption. If the country doesn’t catch up to the evolving crypto infrastructure, it risks falling behind in the crypto space, which could affect its economic potential in the long run.

Featured image credit: Wayan Vota via Flickr

