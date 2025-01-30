Colombia and U.S. Reach Agreement After Trump’s Tariff Threats on Deportees

Colombia has walked back from the brink of a damaging trade war with the United States, reaching an agreement to accept deported migrants returned on military planes, following a flurry of threats from President Donald Trump, including steep tariffs.

Agreement Reached After Diplomatic Tensions

Colombia announced on Sunday evening that it had agreed to “all of President Trump’s terms,” including the “unrestricted acceptance” of immigrants who entered the U.S. illegally, after two U.S. military planes carrying deportees were blocked from entering the country.

“We will continue to receive Colombians and Colombian women who return as deportees, guaranteeing them decent conditions as citizens subject to rights,” Foreign Minister Luis Gilberto Murillo stated in a televised address. He confirmed that U.S. deportation flights had resumed, and Colombia’s presidential plane was being prepared to assist in repatriating citizens.

The White House also backed off its threat to impose tariffs unless Colombia “fails to honor this agreement,” adding that other penalties, such as visa sanctions and customs inspections of Colombian nationals and cargo ships, would remain in effect until the first plane of Colombian deportees was successfully returned.

“Today’s events make clear to the world that America is respected again. President Trump will continue to fiercely protect our nation’s sovereignty, and he expects all other nations of the world to fully cooperate in accepting the deportation of their citizens illegally present in the United States,” the White House stated.

The Risk of a Trade War and Its Potential Consequences

This announcement brought an end to a tumultuous weekend that threatened to raise coffee prices for American consumers and impact hundreds of thousands of Colombian workers. It was also the first time Trump took significant action against another country over his immigration policy since taking office the previous week.

The tension began on Sunday when the U.S. military flights carrying deportees were blocked from landing in Colombia. Documents reviewed by CNN show Colombia had previously approved the flights, but President Gustavo Petro disputed he had authorized them. U.S. officials claimed the authorization was revoked once the planes were en route.

Petro blocked the planes from landing, accusing the U.S. of treating Colombian migrants like criminals. In response, Trump ordered steep tariffs on all Colombian imports, a travel ban for Colombian citizens, the revoking of visas for Colombian officials, and the suspension of visa processing for both immigrant and non-immigrant visas.

The U.S. imposed visa restrictions, which are typically reserved for adversaries or those with human rights violations, despite Colombia being a major non-NATO ally of the U.S. for decades. In retaliation, Petro threatened tariffs on the U.S. and criticized Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio on social media.

By Sunday evening, the White House announced that the two countries had reached their agreement.

Global Implications and Escalating Tensions

This face-off highlights the potential challenges other countries could face as they brace for Trump’s immigration crackdown. The new president had already threatened tariffs on Canada and Mexico over border issues, and the perceived victory over Colombia seemed to embolden some in the White House.

“You can’t go out there and publicly defy us in that way,” a Trump administration official told CNN. “We’re going to make sure the world knows they can’t get away with being nonserious and deceptive.”

Although a trade war was avoided for now, the back-and-forth threats underscored the economic fallout such a conflict could cause. Colombia isn’t a major trading partner with the U.S., but its key exports, including coffee, minerals, and metals, could be hit hard by tariffs. Coffee prices have already risen over the past year, and tariffs could exacerbate the situation, making it even more expensive for American consumers.

Maria Claudia Lacouture, head of the Colombo-American Chamber of Commerce, echoed these concerns, stating that U.S. tariffs on Colombian products would have an immediate and devastating impact, particularly on the coffee sector, which supports over 500,000 families in Colombia.

Brazil joined Colombia in condemning the Trump administration’s treatment of repatriated migrants, particularly the conditions on the deportation flights. Brazilian authorities condemned the use of handcuffs and chains and criticized the poor condition of the aircraft used for deportations. Brazilian officials stated they found 88 handcuffed deportees on a U.S. flight that mistakenly landed in the wrong city and refused to authorize its continuation due to the treatment of the passengers.

Opinion: Diplomacy Over Tariffs is the Path Forward While the tension between Colombia and the U.S. may have temporarily eased, the underlying issues of forced deportations and diplomatic threats remain. This exchange highlights the dangers of leveraging economic power for political agendas, as it threatens to destabilize relations between long-standing allies. Diplomacy, respect for human rights, and careful consideration of economic repercussions should be the focus rather than escalating tensions that harm both nations. It’s time for a more collaborative approach to international issues, one that prioritizes fairness and cooperation over punitive measures.

